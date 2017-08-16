Life Lessons for Kids: A Lemonade Stand

Every summer my children ask me this dreaded question and a new summer presents another opportunity for them to ask again. I am sure, if you are a parent, you have been asked it too.

As my husband and I were lying in bed one sunny Sunday morning, my children entered our room. I could see it in their eyes and the expression on their faces. I elbowed my husband under the covers and whispered softly, "oh no! They are going to ask for a lemonade stand!" And sure enough I was right! Every summer for the past few years I have indulged this request. It's bad enough doing a lemonade stand, but pair this with living in New York City and it is more than just a simple project. In a city that oozes culinary experiences you would be hard-pressed to find someone who would actually desire powdered lemonade mix and water as their beverage of choice. So each year we venture out to the store buy a bag of lemons and hand press them until our fingers ache or shall I say until my fingers ache? I then proceed to bake homemade chocolate chip cookies as I know lemonade is not going to seal the sale. Once on concrete, it's only a matter of time before my kids scurry off, leaving me with homemade sign in hand and a pitcher of lemonade alongside the batch of cookies. After a few hours, I am thrilled that it is over.

However this year it was different. I decided to change things up a bit. I thought to myself, "if I am going to have to do this damn lemonade sale again, they are old enough to start learning the behind the scenes of what it entails." And so I agreed, yet explained, if we were going to do this, there were going to be some ground rules laid out.

First, I told them they needed to come up with something else to sell, other than lemonade. I then proceeded to let them in on a little secret... no one wants lemonade. People buy it because they feel bad. Not to be blunt, but I speak truth. I can feel your head nodding yes! So I encouraged them to come up with something people might actually want to buy. So we sat and brainstormed for an hour or so and finally landed on frozen fruit kabobs.

We settled on this idea realizing people often want to make healthy choices, but typically can’t find anything close by to fill this desire. It's easy to pick up an ice cream cone or a bag of chips, but there usually aren't any quick grab and go cold, refreshing and healthy choices available nearby. It’s an easy excuse to grab that frozen fat and sugar laden treat instead.

From there I had them develop a mini business plan and explained to them they would have to pay me back for the money I would lay out to purchase the fruit and other items needed to produce the kebabs. Once this was complete we went grocery shopping for the items. Once back at the apartment we spent an hour or so cutting up fruit as a family and then popped them in the freezer to get them nice and frosty. While the fruit was chilling, signs were made.

We then discussed things further and I encouraged them, in addition to paying me back, to donate half their proceeds to charity, leaving them to split the remaining amount.

Oh and one more thing... I stated, “You must keep enough to do another sale, should you ask again”.

After less than 2 hours of selling each fruit kabob at $3 a piece, my kids earned over $150 dollars.

At the end of the day, the hubby commended me and commented, “you taught them so many amazing lessons today". We covered the value of a dollar, the amount of work that goes into a business, working as a team and problem solving, unit cost of a product and the return on investment, all mixed in with finding a way to also give back. I felt good about the whole effort and overall we had a really nice time together as a family.

That being said..., ask me if they asked for another lemonade stand since... lol!

And almost every time they have asked me to buy them something in the past few weeks, I have responded by saying, “if you really want that item I encourage you to have another fruit kabob stand. With them having spent the time and effort to see what goes into a business, they are not so keen to start working just yet.