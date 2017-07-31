Life Lessons from a Working Gigolo

About two years ago my wife and I were surfing through the cable channels when we came across a reality show by the name of, “Gigolos” that airs on Showtime. Immediately intrigued by the name I decided this show needed further investigation.

As the name implies, Gigolos is a reality television show based on and about the lives of about 6 different male escorts who live in Las Vegas. The show documents their daily life, work, and is likely not one you should put on the TV for family watching.

In one of the episodes, Brace, a 40 (ish) year old gigolo with blonde hair and a body builders frame revealed that he (like us) is a big fan of Pomeranians. Immediately, Brace became our favorite characters in the show - not just for his love of Poms but also due to his great sense of humor and funny bits of wisdom he passes on to the other workers who appear to be a little younger than he.

Via the magic of Instagram, Brace and I had a chance to connect and we agreed that he would be a great feature in this, the first of many articles for a series I am titling, “Interesting People of the World.”

Born in Michigan, Brace grew up in an interesting family setting and after his father was deployed to Vietnam he returned to Michigan only to kidnap Brace and his sister and smuggle them off to British Columbia. It was there that Brace was exposed to a more transient lifestyle while living amongst “hippies in teepees without electricity or easily accessible food.” Eventually, the FBI learned of Brace and his sister’s location and came to their rescue, bringing them back to Michigan to live with his biological mom and step father.

Being from Michigan meant one thing to Brace’s family, working at GM. Both his mother and his step father worked for GM - seven days a week. As a young man, Brace soon found his way into the company and before he knew it he was making a great income and kicking off an epic bachelor lifestyle full of fast cars, body building, martial arts competitions, and of course, fast women.

While talking about his experience at GM Brace shared with me that, many of his coworkers were jealous of his physique and body building prowess - they often mocked him and told him he needed to settle down into a more normal lifestyle.

By the time Brace was 21 most of his friends were already married and quickly becoming less and less fit while he was blossoming into a successful body builder, real estate investor, and employee at GM.

It was around this time that Brace was showing a new potential tenant one of his apartments when he learned about being a professional companion. The woman he was showing around knew he was quite the ladies man and revealed that she too was secretly an escort.

“Next thing you know I threw up a website to see what would happen,” Brace told me over the phone. “I’ve always been great with women so I figured, ‘why not?’. Some men really enjoy collecting coins, some collect cars, I just love being with beautiful women so why not get paid for it?”

And so began a career that would eventually lead to his relocation to Sin City.

It was in 2010 that GM was doing a series of layoffs that Brace accepted a robust buyout which allowed him to focus on his other business pursuits full-time. At this point, Brace had already filmed two seasons of Gigolos and was commuting from Vegas to Michigan often.

Gigolos is now on its 7th season and while business has been good, Brace says he is nearing retirement. “Everyday is a Saturday for me. I like to keep up on politics and check in on my other businesses now.” Brace is involved with multiple other business ventures including a nutraceutical company, multiple TV appearances, a potential book, and a deep interest in cryptocurrencies.

When it comes to advice about relationships and women Brace shares that, “Most people get married too young and one of the two don’t really want to be in that relationship. (Which is sometimes how they become his clients) They get bored with each other and didn’t follow their gut when it came to whether or not they should get married. Many women I’ve met married a bad boy thinking that would be a fun and exciting lifestyle - what they don’t know is that bad boys typically lead you to one of two places: Jail Visits or the nearest Trailer Park.”

My time with Brace was really fascinating. When we first booked the appointment to talk I really did not know what to expect, would the conversation be fueled with expletives and “locker room talk” or would it be grossly uncomfortable as one person describes their conquests?

What I found was that Brace wasn’t unlike many other business people I’ve met in the past 10 years. He was upfront, funny, and charming. While I wouldn’t recommend his being a Gigolo to my immediate family members as a career choice I was surprised by the matter of fact conversation we were able to have about his career pursuits.

Before I knew it, my hour slot with Brace was up and I didn’t want to take up any more of his time. To tell you the truth I felt like I had made a friend and couldn’t believe how normal our conversation turned out to be. Brace left me with some final words of advice about finance and life that we likely all could do well by listening to, “Most people in my profession make a lot of money and spend a lot more than they make. My recommendation is find something you love to do and live below your means. Live life in the pursuit of peace and truth and know that most of the time, things are going to turn out ok.”