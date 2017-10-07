Life Lessons from Real Housewives of NJ S8 Premiere: Return of the Table-Flip Recip

Fashionably late, I submit this to you, the deep life lessons we can learn from yet another reality show. Coming off the heels of Sukkot (a Jewish holiday) spent with extended family where we ate in tiny outdoor huts (tradition), I couldn't wait to get to my modern-day laptop and weigh in on the kookiness of RHONJ, episode 801. Of course, what initially makes this season one to tune in to is the return of table flip recip(ient) Danielle Staub. This woman was wrung out to dry with Teresa's "prostitution whore" cry...and by the rest of the cast lambasting her in a prior season. Yet readers, she's back!

A GOOD CONTRACTOR IS HARD TO FIND

Everyone is finding their footing this season. Last we saw of Siggy, she was lamenting lost friendships (though not her own). As a Relationship Expert, she said it was too hard to witness the breakup of Jacqueline and Teresa as well as the familial trifecta of Teresa, Kathy and Rosie. I should probably add: and whatever side of the fence the fickle and incredibly beautiful Melissa was on (My guru Wendy Williams taught me to always attach a compliment to a criticism. This time I've remembered). Life is precious and the death of Teresa and "Dear Joe" Gorga's mom is sad testament to that fact and a sobering portion of this episode.

The one thing we can all agree on is that a good contractor is hard to find. Albeit with a controversial backstory, Margaret, who we are introduced to in this premiere episode, married hers.

I remember when my parents' contractor left them stranded mid-project with oh so curious-looking curio cabinets. It's still a sore subject 30 years on. Their contractor's name was Harold. Margaret's was Joe and since she married him, he - as opposed to High Tail It Harold - was forced to finish whatever job he started (I hope).

Yes, we have another husband named Joe this season which makes the name "Michael Campanella!" shouted at any decibel level, exciting.

Margaret still wears the very pigtails that lured Joe to her when they met (they were both with other people at that time) and the affair became one to remember. Margaret is snarky and I've made no apologies for enjoying that, but it's clear Siggy already thinks she's obnoxious. Methinks Bravo would like us to believe Siggy brought Margaret into the group organically...but no viewer is buying it. They barely know one another and are clashing fast. We're off to a great start!

YOU CANNOT ASK A CHILD OVER AGE 6 TO APPRECIATE SESAME STREET

Right off the bat, I understand what happens between Margaret and Siggy in this first episode. I like both of them and I'm also a little afraid of both of them. Siggy reminds me of my former roommates from when I was single living in NYC. She's loud and larger than life, seemingly in love with and enamored by everybody. It can be overwhelming if you're more reserved in social situations or just have a different energy. Margaret is sarcastic, cynical, analytical and she's immediately wary of Siggy's Sesame Street breeziness. 'Life is not a bowl of cherries, Siggy,' Margaret thinks, wanting to bring Siggy down to earth.

And now...Here comes the snark voiced out loud from Marge. After a fancy cake is thrown by Teresa and Melissa, two cousins rough-housing on Melissa's birthday, Siggy is pissed. I would be too, but I also would refrain from spending so much money on a cake since it's meant to be gobbled up. Margaret tells her to chill the fuck out, attempting to bring Sesame Street to at least Mr. Rogers level. The problem is: Margaret doesn't speak like Mr. Rogers. She also happens to wear pigtails. Cue "Sunny Days" and a lot of confusion because Siggy and Margaret are both over 45.

DON'T JUDGE ANOTHER WOMAN TIL YOU'VE WALKED A MILE IN HER STILETTOS

Danielle Staub was once raked over the coals for being mentioned in the memoir Cop Without a Badge. Ok, so she had a shady past...The implications of criminal involvement and scrutiny she endured from her cast mates in Season 1 have lingering effects today. I see this evidenced by the comments of RHONJ viewers on Twitter. Some are booing, others are cheering her return. But she comes in a bit sheepishly, having recently become friendly with her former nemesis, the very Teresa Giuduce who once passed judgement on her ("Prostitution Whore!"). Since then, Tre has cooked delicious confections in microwaves with other prostitution whores and she knows - God dammit - they are people too! Lessons learned in Lichtfield Penitentiary. I'm here for the new Teresa and the new season (and Kim D. up ahead), what can I say?

Namaste.