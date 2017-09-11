Life Matters.

The 10th leading cause of death in the United States today, is suicide.

It’s no secret.

These past few years have had too many stories of too many people who left us too soon. Every day, nearly 121 people take their own lives. Two years ago, my childhood friend Arpan Ghosh was one of them.

This week is National Suicide Prevention Week (September 10-16), a much-needed week of advocation, recognition, and discussion regarding the commonly ignored issues of mental health and depression. All of us possess the ability to make a difference in the world around us and that starts by simply realizing that the most important thing to solving any problem, is by acknowledging the fact that there even is one. The stigma surrounding mental health issues is one that has been long swept under the rug, but this week the tables are turning. I hate to break it to ya, but it doesn’t matter how uncomfortable talking about these things are— we’re not ignoring mental health anymore.

Contrary to widely-held belief, suicide is an extremely preventable thing. In fact the warning signs are obvious. According to the American Psychological Association, individuals who seriously contemplate suicide often exhibit a personality that consists of talking about death, have changes in personality, behavior, sleeping or eating habits, a fear of losing control and an extremely low self esteem. All of these factors are noticeable and preventable, however our inability to recognize these risk factors in our friends and peers, can most likely be the very reason we end up losing them

The strides made toward progress by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the championing of suicide-prevention made by pop artists like Logic, Khalid, Ke$ha, and many more, are all remarkable steps in the right direction. But more than fancy laws and catchy songs, the most powerful force in the fight towards suicide is simple— it’s you. Know the warning signs, be someone’s shoulder to lean on, go out of your way to make sure the people in your life are doing okay, and don’t shrug off the pain of those around you just because it, “isn’t your problem”

Now, I’m no expert. I’m just a high-school girl who lost someone I cared about to suicide. There are no memorials built in Arpan’s name. No monuments erected in his honor. But, he is never forgotten and every single day he is oh so sorely missed. It is my most heartfelt prayer, that no family or friend ever has to endure the feeling of losing someone they love to suicide.

It is the very definition of our basic humanity to care for one another at all costs. Do not, do not, do not, stand idly by if you or someone you know is struggling. Be the voice for those in need of one, you never know how much a genuine, “are you okay?” can mean to someone in need.