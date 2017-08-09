Life skills, mentoring and leadership development is essential to Generation X, Millennials, and our youth to ensure success in the new global economy. Life skills enable our youth to navigate many of life’s challenges and helps them to develop the competencies needed to survive in an ever changing environment. Skills provide readily available tools to deals with many of the life situations that youth will encounter on their path to adulthood. Life skills encompass such things as time management, financial literacy, emotional intelligence, decision making and problem solving. In the area of time management, youth need to effectively manage one of our most precious resources given to us in life (a 24 hour day). Planning is an important tool in every person’s life. Marcus Garvey stated “To live life without planning is to live life as if it is not a serious thing” and he also talked about planning your life 50 years in advance.

Financial Literacy is also critical because a large part of our life is surrounded around finance and it affects our quality of life. Every young person should read books on personal finance, take a basic financial course, or speak to those individuals in their community that have set an excellent example of what it means to be empowered in the area of finance. Being smart as an individual is great, but we are incapable of seeing in ourselves.

Mastery in life skills, mentoring moments, and leadership development are a lifelong journey and there is always that higher level we can achieve in life. Problem solving and critical thinking skills often take into account all of our life experiences, books we have read, and the number of ways we look at problems. Sometimes we need to just think before we take action which often leads to making better decisions. One thing is for sure our lives will be filled with opportunities to must also learn that self-regulation is part of the puzzle. How we get along with others in life can also heighten our capacity make decisions. Youth must remain like sponges absorbing all that life has to of- fer in the areas of life skills, mentoring to grow to higher levels in life.

I recommend that every human being work at sharpening their listening skills. How many times have you heard something that helped you in life by paying attention to the details of an enlightened conversation? Life skills can also be enhanced by the mentoring experience; mentoring is said to be “the gift that keeps giving”. A positive mentor in the life of a young person serves as a guide and a skilled listener, to the mentee, and can help direct him or her to make the best choices in life and expand their possibilities by giving them helpful input from their own life experiences. All adults were young at some point in their lives, and often undervalue their experiences of how they became productive adults. In fact, mentoring can help us at each and every stage of our lives. It is said that we all have blind spots and others are often able to help us to see things in us that we are incapable of seeing in ourselves.

Life skills, when combined with mentoring and leadership development, offer three critical components to ensure that today’s youth enter the market- place ready, able and willing to succeed at the highest levels. Leadership development is essential. Leadership begins within us, and is translated through the decisions that we make daily. Leadership is doing the right things when no one is looking, and it is the hallmark of champions. Most research shows that so much of what we become as adults is largely shaped by our early years of development. It is for this reason that life skills, mentoring and leadership development should be the foundation of a young person’s development from early childhood, adolescence and young adulthood years.

At each step of life youth must ask themselves these pivotal questions - Am I all I ought to be? Am I all I am capable of becoming? These two questions are certainly more than able to take a lifetime to master for both young people and adults. I am confident that today’s youth can achieve a high level of success in their lives through the combination of life skills training, mentoring support and leadership development strategies and they will continue to bring fresh and innovative ideas to the forefront in the new global economy.