Life Without A President Is OK

Luckily, the authors of our Constitution didn’t mean the presidency to be the dominant branch of government. Some just wanted the title to be “Chief Magistrate” but abandoned that argument in tribute to George Washington, who actually rejected other calls for loftier titles than President.

Trump’s meltdown of a press conference today, the events of the past few days and indeed the entire opening months of his time in office has led to a moment where we can truly say that for all intents and purposes we don’t actually have a president.

Because the “Deep State” — as his alt-right pals call it — has him surrounded. And all he can do is blaspheme and bluster on his twitter account. Or stand in front of his Trump Tower elevators and brag about the Virginia winery he owns.

His military ignores his tweets on transgenders in service. His own party in Congress pays less and less attention to him. The intelligence community and many in the Justice Department despise him, and are obviously undermining his authority.

Unwittingly Trump has taken us back to what most of our founders intended, a Chief Magistrate subservient to Congress, which was created by Article ONE of the Constitution for a reason.