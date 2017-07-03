Lifehouse’s Bryce Soderberg on Bringing Hope to the Troops at Base*FEST Powered by USAA

With Fourth of July coming up, people are out to get together with family and friends with a good old BBQ and watching the fireworks. However, we also can’t forget our fellow troops during this special holiday. To celebrate all that they’ve done for this country, TTF Entertainment is launching their annual music festival Base*FEST Powered by USAA in honor of the military with live performances from some of the biggest acts. For the first year, Lifehouse will be headlining the festival that’s taking place at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Speaking with Lifehouse member Bryce Soderberg, the bassist and vocalist spoke about the band’s contribution and what they look forward to during the big holiday.

1) How did Lifehouse get involved with BaseFEST?

We’ve always had a strong support and linkage to the military. We were offered this gig a while back for an opportunity to play for the troops on the Fourth of July and we were gearing up for a big tour this summer and it’s kind of a good warm-up spot for it. We were just excited to come out there and perform.

2) What are you guys excited about for this tour?

Well, we haven’t done an official tour with Switchfoot. We’ve only done one show with them and it had a fantastic response from the fans. Our fanbases are kind of similar and there’s a lot of really positive vibes that come out of that show and we’re going to be playing at some venues that we haven’t played before in our careers. We haven’t actually done a US tour in six years, so for us it’s just an opportunity to reconnect with ourselves, the band, our fanbase, and kind of take the next chapter forward.

3) How did you guys find time to do something as special as BaseFEST?

We’ve always really had a strong support and personal feelings toward our military. We’ve had offers and opportunities before to play different bases; we’ve done that before. We had an offer to go to Iraq when there was conflict over there, unfortunately that fell through but we just enjoy performing and sharing a great experience with people who have supported us. There are obviously opportunities to step into the light of supporting and giving to people that we can share our musical journey with. We are just really happy to kind of get out and play for the troops. The Fourth of July is obviously a big celebration for us where we are just going to be out here in Los Angeles with some BBQ and some fireworks, but now we get to do it in celebration with a lot of people that are fighting for our country and there’s a lot of crazy stuff going on in the world right now and there are people out there that look out for us and get to keep us safe. It’s going to mean a lot to us to come out and play and hopefully it means to a lot of other people.

4) What is it like knowing that you’ll be sharing the stage with the likes of Brett Young and Chord Overstreet during BaseFEST?

I’ve had the opportunity to hang with Brett a few times. He’s a fantastic guy and really talented musician. It seems like we have a really good build book for this festival. Brett is more from the country world and we come from the pop rock/alternative world, but music is kind of like that where I think across all different spectrums brings people from all different avenues together. Brett’s a great guy and I think it’s going to be a nice little line-up. We haven’t done a festival sort of package in quite a while since we done stuff on our own so it’s going to be a positive experience.

5) Is it easier for you guys to be able to do events like these while you all are doing your own thing?

I mean yeah, to be honest, when we kind of stepped away and got involved in other projects it really strengthened our core and individuality into what we have to bring back to the table when we come back together as a unit. We never had moments where we wanted to break the band up; we just take breaks here and there. When you’re in a band for 16-17 years, it’s like a marriage for that long and you have to take your moments. When we step back in the room whether it’d be recording, rehearsing for a gig, or playing a gig it’s like riding a bike, you step back right into it and it’s very familiar and this tour is inductive to that feeling because we’re releasing our greatest hits and we’ve spent years and years recording, writing, and playing. To kind of step away to get a fresh perspective and come back, and celebrate all the work you’ve done, it’s a really special feeling. We are in a really good place in our career right now.

6) Lifehouse’s music is described as very uplifting and powerful. Do you feel that your songs also helped many people, especially with our troops our seas? Do you sense a connection with your songs projecting to your fans?

We’d like to feel that our music has a positive experience with a lot of people. We’ve had a lot of people from all different spectrums of life share their stories, their strengths, their trials and tribulations, and their ups and downs. We’ve had troops share their experiences with us too, whether they’re touring overseas or serving our country here on our soil. That’s a really difficult task and I’m sure a lot of people in their individual aspects of life can feel alone or they can feel that they’re misunderstood or they can feel like that they’re going through a tough time. If our songs can bring strength to one person, that’s a victory to us. Hearing stories how troops have been overseas and they’ve listened to our music has helped them through their struggles is huge. Anyone that would be in that role would get a terrific feeling from that. We’ve shared many stories and we appreciate all that, tell us they had the opportunity to listen to us for a positive aspect rather than just enjoying the music. It’s just another layer of the onion.

7) The first annual BaseFEST is taking place in North Carolina. Have you guys been there before? What’s the vibe like?

We’ve been to North Carolina quite a few times actually. I think we’ve been to almost every state in the United States numerous times. We always had a positive reaction with the people there and it’s nice to get into different spots, especially to celebrate a holiday like the Fourth of July. We’re looking forward to coming out.

8) Do you guys already have a set list of songs planned to perform during July 4th at BaseFEST? Maybe you can give us a taste of what to expect?

Absolutely. We’re going to be releasing our greatest hits soon, so it’s going to be mostly that sort of playlist. It’s a collective of our greatest hits over the years, the singles and a couple of songs that we really like. Kind of mostly the hits and a couple off our latest record Out of the Wasteland as well.

9) What do you guys enjoy doing during the Fourth of July?

I mean it’s a holiday where we just kind of chill, reflect, and get together with our families. Usually in Los Angeles, you can get on a roof somewhere and watch the fireworks all across the city, it’s really beautiful and some BBQs and just being with our friends and family. Every year out here is a really nice time for us.

10) What does the holiday mean to you guys individually and as a band?

It means a lot. We have such a great opportunity in this country to live in a world where we have so much freedom, opportunity, and connectivity. It’s really a celebration of what gifts that we have here. Not only are the festivities a bonus of the holiday, but the Fourth of July in particular is really for us, a celebration of what gifts we have of this country as well on a deeper level of course.

11) Since you mentioned you guys have a tour coming up, is there anything on the horizon that you guys are working on?

We’re not working on any new music currently. That being said, this summer we are going to go out on tour and play and celebrate the collectivity of our most pivotal moments in our career by playing our greatest hits collection instead of coming out and promoting a new record. We’re solely focused on the tour and our collective history. Right now, we are putting new music and creation on the back burner and we are solely focused on the performance of our show on this tour.

12) So you guys are just enjoying the ride?

Yeah, I mean being a band for 16-17 years you have so many ups and downs, we’ve seen the highest highs and the tallies as well, and the trials and tribulations. We’ve gotten to this point and it’s pretty awesome. We can just play for our fans now and it’s exciting and pretty rare to be in a band where you get to a point where you can put out the greatest hits and celebrate that. We’re pretty lucky to have what we have and we’re trying to appreciate that.

13) It seems like the evolution of Lifehouse kind of mirrors the founding of this country and it’s history in some ways. Do you agree?

Absolutely, I do. This interview has been really positive and I’m speaking very positively because there are a lot of things to focus on that are positive. There are also a lot of struggles and conflicts in the world and in this country. You have the bad and you have the good. If our music can mirror that and people can see it that light, then that’s amazing. For us, as we’ve progressed and made our music, we try to be as honest as possible with our lyrics and our message. It’s been really fulfilling to create art that is in that light of truth and this country is especially focusing on the troops, the people who are fighting for what they believe in, it’s pretty powerful to put yourself on the perspective of reality but keep it in a positive light. There’s always going to be hope and through the conflict and struggle there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and to keep that focus. In a sense, that’s what this country’s been founded on, it’s founded on hope, positivity, and freedom. Not to get preachy or anything, but the core of it that’s what it’s all about.

14) That’s similar to the name of your band in some ways since it helps people who are lost find their way back.