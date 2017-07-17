Life's Biggest Lie: The Future

Every single day since I have been dealing with men and women, when it comes down to dating, love and relationships, the one thing they all want to hear about non-stop is the future.

They want to if they have a future with this man or this woman.

They want to know what the future is going to look like.

They want to be assured of the future.

I can go on and on and on, but I can tell you the one thing we're not assured of, EVER, is the future.

Let tell you why...

Have you been around anybody who died?

Have you been around anyone who, all of a sudden, was diagnosed with a terminal illness?

Kind of screwed up their future a little bit, didn't it?

Have you ever heard stories about someone who got into a fatal car crash on their way home, to the future?

Have you ever heard of anybody who, well, just had some health issues they didn't plan on having in their own future to go through some change.

We're so caught up with the future. We're always thinking about this relationship and that relationship, and how it will lead to the future.

When will we get to the future?

What can I do to get him or her to love me for the future?

And we forget that the future is actually driven by the ghosts of the past.

You see, all you future thinkers, you're constantly thinking about the future because your past kind of screwed you up.

You have stories that are left open from the past, like...

I don't have time to waste anymore.

I've dated people like them before, and it never seems to work out.

I'm not getting any younger.

I only have a few years left of baby-making in me.

I can't believe I fell for another man or woman like that again.

You see, the reason why you want your future to be so perfect, and you want your future to be answered right now, is because you don't want to repeat any of the lessons that came up for you in the past.

Well, let me shock your world just a tad.

I got to tell you something, and here it is:

The future doesn't exist.

As a matter of fact, as I'm writing this write now, my friend Obie is sitting here and he's working.

I see on the back of his sweatshirt, it says “pray for now.”

It actually says “pray for snow.” But all I can see is “pray for now.”

And that's what I'm doing with all of you right now.

I'm praying for now.

Because now is all that matters. There are many books on it. The power of now.

There are audios I do on the power of being present.

But, so many people, based on what happened in the past, want to meet somebody and have a future already determined.

Let me tell you something: the second you're a past-er and you become a future thinker, you will miss out on the present.

All the answers to your relationship lay in the present.

Every answer, every feeling, every emotion.

You see, me, myself, all I think about is the present. All I think about is what's happening now. How can I create a moment in the now?

Because whenever I think about the now, and whenever I think about being present, I know that the future will always take care of itself. Because to be honest with you, the future always does take care of itself.

But, if you're neurotic about the future, if you're obsessed about the future based on the failures of the past, you're just going to repeat the failures of the past all over again.

So, what I want to tell you right now is stay present. There's no place like the present.

There's no place like the present.