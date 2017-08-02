Light and Darkness as It Applies to Stock Market Investing

We are told to walk in the path of light but how about if most people misunderstood this message. Typically light is made to look as good, and darkness is supposed to be bad. If most so-called contrarians were true contrarians they would question this premise, if they applied mass psychology and common sense they would most definitely question the above perceptions.

Let’s examine a few facts

Science has now proven that approx 95% of the universe is black (as in darkness). So that means only 5% is in the light so as to speak. This information alone should be enough to make one think. But let’s go further it has been shown that humans on average use about 5-7% of their brain capacity and geniuses at most 15%. Hence it’s safe to assume that the most advanced human being would only have knowledge of maybe 0.05% if not less of this 5% of the universe that is in the light.

Next, the reason most people are afraid of the dark is that they fear the unknown, but if you fear the unknown then how can it ever become known. So, in essence, the fear is irrational, as it’s based on pure hearsay or superstitious beliefs, twisted religious beliefs, etc. Now just with the above info, a contrarian would say perhaps the darkness holds the secret, as 95% of the universe is black. How could you possibly learn anything by just studying 5% of what’s out there; that is the equivalent of some jackass reading one book on investing and assuming he is the world’s best investor.

Let’s dig even deeper and use the knowledge that is available to anyone that might want to pursue this subject further. An object gets its colour by absorbing all the other colours except the colour it reflects, so a blue object is blue because it absorbs all the other colours except blue. Taking this one step further we could say that the darkness is the path of light only because it absorbs all the light and reflects black and the light is darkness because it absorbs all the black and reflects just the light.

If something is absorbing light, then one would have a better chance of finding the answer there then something that is consuming darkness only. I mean we don’t go to idiots and ask them for advice do we; idiots absorb everything else besides knowledge and the opposite can be said for geniuses.

Okay, this was a simple mental exercise and an examination of the facts using simple data that is available to most individuals. We are making no assertions whatsoever. Draw your conclusions. All we wanted to do was offer a different view and possibly push you to put your thinking caps on.

Application of the light and darkness concept to the Stock Markets

Today everything is interrelated; we do not have free market forces anymore. Everything is manipulated; from the food, you eat to data you are provided. If you are aware of this, you can plan accordingly. Identifying the problem is over 80% of the solution, and this is why most people do not know what to do because they do not understand the problem. The Tactical Investor covers such a wide array of topics that on the surface appear to be unrelated but upon close examination one finds out that they are in fact, deeply interwoven. Mass psychology is a very powerful tool, and if employed correctly can help keep you on the right side of most investments. It would be a good idea to familiarise yourself with the concept of “ Plato’s allegory of the cave.”

If you seek freedom, the 1st task is to attain financial freedom so that you can break free the clutches of the top players who strive to enslave you. They want you to run in a circle like a hamster that runs on a spinning wheel; the hamster thinks the faster it runs the further it will go, but sadly it is going nowhere.

Learn how to use Mass psychology to your advantage, how to view disasters as opportunities and how not to let the media manipulate you and direct you towards actions that could be detrimental to your overall well-being. Visit the investing for dummies section of our website; it contains a plethora of free resources and covers the most important aspects of mass psychology.

Change begins now and not tomorrow, for tomorrow never comes. Understand that nothing will change if you do not alter your perspective and change your mindset. If you cling to the mass mentality, the top players will continue to fleece you; the choice is yours; resist and break free or sit down and do nothing.