'Light My Fire' Turns 50. Well Done! I Plan to Celebrate by Not Playing it.

[Warning: Contains mutterings about 1960s music.]

I’m in the rock ‘n’ roll demographic for whom the Doors’s “Light My Fire” will always be part of the soundtrack.

Classic song, essential in any discussion of late-‘60s rock. Personally, I’ve probably heard it two, three, four thousand times on the radio.

I like it. And if I never hear it again, that’s fine.

It’s a strange thing with songs. Some that you like, you could hear once a week forever. Others, for some reason, at a certain point you just don’t need.

I was reminded of this by the announcement that Rhino Records is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the day “Light My Fire” went to No. 1 on the Billboard pop charts.

That was July 29, 1967 – meaning that, yes, there were other records besides Sgt. Pepper in the summer of 1967.

Who knew?

Rhino’s commemoration includes asking radio stations to play “Light My Fire” at 7:29 on 7/29, the anniversary date.

The original Japanese picture sleeve being re-released by Rhino.

Rhino is also pressing a vinyl 45 of “Light My Fire” featuring the artwork from the original Japanese release. There will be only 7,500 copies. Why it wasn’t 7,290, who knows? It will sell for $7.98. Why it wasn’t $7.29, who knows?

In addition, there will be a digital/vinyl “maxi-single” with three versions of the song: the mono single, the stereo album cut and a live version from New York’s Felt Forum on Jan. 17, 1970.

The radio station part could be the big challenge here. Even most classic rock stations, which once played “Light My Fire” as often as they played “Layla” and “Stairway to Heaven,” now usually play it only as part of their occasional “top 500 of all time” countdowns.

That doesn’t diminish “Light My Fire.” Aging out is how popular music works, and the good news for my demographic is that it doesn’t make the song any less enduring.

It just still doesn’t make me feel any urge to hear it again.

Retiring classic songs is something I’ve discussed periodically over the years with fellow music fans. In the case of “Light My Fire,” my late friend Mark was the one who waved his hand when it came on the radio a few years ago.

“Don’t need to hear this ever again,” he said. Nothing against the song. He’d just heard it enough.

I agreed with him. He agreed with me that the Rolling Stones’s “Satisfaction” falls into the same category. If I want to hear Keith Richards’s immortal opening riff, I don’t need the actual recording. I’ve got it in my RAM drive.

But overexposure doesn’t entirely explain why some songs feel like they can go back on the shelf while others from the same era, others I’ve heard almost as many times, feel somehow fresher.

I can’t articulate exactly why I’m indifferent to “Proud Mary,” then turn the radio up for “Who’ll Stop the Rain.” Or the Temptations’s “Since I Lost My Baby.” Or the Left Banke’s “Walk Away Renee.”

Like most music fans, I’ve noodled with a top-10 list from time to time over the years. And what always stops me is this: Do I include great songs that I revere and that deserve to be on rock ‘n’ roll’s Mount Rushmore, or do I go with songs that, if I’m being honest, I’d prefer to hear?

Anyway, I’m very fond of “Light My Fire.” Throughout that glorious musical summer of 1967, one of the many exhilarating dramas of top-40 radio was wondering if the DJ was going to play the short or the long version. There was no wrong choice.