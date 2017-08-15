LIHacks2: Long Island's Best Tech Event Part 2

LIHacks, Long Island’s first and best high school hackathon, was quickly dubbed a “smashing success”, “the most fun activity I’ve ever experienced”, and the “best weekend ever” after the event came to a close in late April.

A hackathon is a 24 hour computer science event (think: Coding Marathon / Innovation Competition), where students get together to create awesome projects, learn from brilliant mentors, network amongst the brightest of their peers, and advance their skillsets across multiple fronts.

The 130 high school students who attended the event in April of 2017 understand that being digitally literate and having the ability to code will soon be a necessity, whether it be with creating websites, phone apps, Virtual Reality games, or even making robots. “Basic computer science knowledge is going to be a requirement in our society, so hat’s off to the LIHacks team for preparing kids for the future,” says Saeed Jabbar, Founder & CEO of Inclusion, a non-profit dedicated to ending the digital divide.

Top-Tier Projects

About 70% of students who attended the event were already well versed in computer science, and made absolutely brilliant projects. Some of the highlights:

WhatzForLunch

Adam Abbas, a rising senior at Stuyvessant High School in NYC, created a website that takes input about food cravings and dietary preferences and, using the Yelp API, provides Lunch suggestions.

DTD (Don’t Text & Drive)

Luke San Antonio Bialecki submitted a solo project and took home Best Driving-Solution Prize, creating an android app that monitors your location while driving and can communicate with future passengers about pickup updates, preventing texting & driving with teens.

Tabberz

3 NYC teens created a Google Chrome Extension, using a framework with which none of them had coded before. The app they created is designed to be a smart reminder for Tabs. “It allows users to minimize the quantity of their tabs by closing them, having users select a date and time to be reopened, accompanied by a description as to when it should be opened again. It serves as a crucial reminder to users who have multiple tabs open and are very busy of what the tab was for such as future events or upcoming products,” says Abu Rafi, member of the team.

Our Workshops

The remainder of the attendees were relatively new to programming, and their knowledge base was expanded through some eye opening workshops. One attendee was so blown away at the quality of the talks, she said, “I learned more from the workshops at LIHacks than during an entire year of AP Computer Science in school”. Some of the highlights:

Ryan Swift, Major League Hacking coach and tech extraordinaire, gave an incredible “Intro to Computer Science” Lecture, captivating both newbies and experienced coders.

Adam Abbas, founder of Kinet-X, doubling as a presenter and attendee, gave a talk on Ciphers and Codes, going through basic code-making and breaking techniques and principles, ending with showing attendees Pig Latin construction through programming.

Brandon Troche, a teacher at Make School, gave an Intro to iOS Workshop, teaching students to build their first mobile app, "Tip Calculator".

We also had some incredible non-technical presentations from entrepreneurs, politicians, scholars, and more. Some of our favorites:

Josh Lafazan, 23 year old Harvard graduate and Syosset School Board Trustee, and Nikhyl Goyal, best-selling author and Cambridge scholar, gave an insightful 4 AM talk on the politics, career paths, thoughts on college, and the types of lives kids should lead.

Justin Lafazan, 21 year old Wharton attendee and founder of the Next Gen Summit, inspired all attendees with this closing talk on mentorship and navigating through today’s world.

Late Night Shenanigans

Some awesome memories were made at LIHacks. Red Bull Pong tournaments were held all throughout the night, a loyal following of Marvel comics watched the incredible “Logan”, and brutal Nerf Gun Wars were fought. These parts of the event seemed to be the favorites, as kids who shared similar interests got to connect on a deeper level in real life, as opposed to just working together on a project, and countless friendships were formed.

Key Partners

Events like LIHacks aren’t possible without the help of awesome organizations, and to repay our partners for their generosity and valuable help, we’ve decided to throw a few plugs their way.

Launchpad

This Long Island incubator is one of the reasons the entrepreneurial spirit of LI is alive — from organizing Pitch Nights where local Long Island businessman can pitch ideas to providing a space for inspired young people to expand their projects, Launchpad empowers others to grow to their full potential. As best said by LaunchPad Community Manager Michael Watt, “Entrepreneurs are the new rock stars. Therefore, it’s incumbent upon the local business community to do what it can to support young men and women with visions of growing the economy while make the world a better place.”

1025 Connect

You’d think internet connectivity is hard to revolutionize - meet 1025Connect. They’re Long Island’s premier network-neutral Meet-Me Room for network interconnection and colocation, and the best part: they’re able to bypass Manhattan for greater network diversity. That means faster speeds and underwater connections for all of us regular people.

High School Heroes

When first planning the event, I asked myself, “How can I make a real difference with this event?” The answer: working with this awesome student-run organization and coming up with solutions to Driving-based problems. Founded by Eli Wachs, a student at Stanford University, HSH organizes incentive-based competitions designed to encourage students to make real change in their communities and the world.

Major League Hacking

MLH can best be described as “the backbone of hackathons”, the NCAA to college basketball, and the savior for all hackathon organizers nationwide. Without the support and guidance of MLH, who knows if LIH2 would have made it from the drawing boards to reality.

Webair

In a world where “hacking” articles pop up on your phone every day or so, it’s nice to know that companies like Webair are stepping up to the plate, providing unprecedented cybersecurity for companies large and small, from insurance providers to the New York Philharmonic. Arguably the best cloud company in the game, Webair takes the boringness out of cloud and infrastructure solutions.

Yelp

It’s about 3 AM — things are somewhat quiet, teams talking in the background, a movie is playing on the side. All of a sudden, 3 go around and (practically at the same time) scream “DOES ANYBODY KNOW HOW TO USE THE YELP API!” Yelp was one of the biggest contributors towards collaboration at the event, where over 10 kids decided to take time to help others out where they had succeeded. As it happens, one attendee remarked, “The beta Yelp API is like driving a Lamborghini — at first, it can be a little shaky, but once you get into it and know what your doing, you can do some serious damage.” If that isn’t enough, they also provided some awesome shades, gloves, and mints all the hackers loved.

Giphy

The centuries-old debate over the pronunciation of Gif may still be going on, with the soft G supporters winning me over, but all supporters of the famous multimedia can agree - Giphy is the best GIF-provider in the game. When you combine an incredibly easy to use API with a hilarious archive of cat memes, you’re practically destined for success.

Twilio

Communication is key, as the saying goes. But communication API’s? Those are the most important. Twilio brings you the best text API out there, making it super easy to enable texting verification and notifications. Almost every project made at LIHacks used the Twilio API, because it’s THAT good.

UltraPress

Great custom apparel shops are hard to come by — Ultrapress was LIHacks’ saving grace. From the start they were super fast in communicating with us, and gave incredible deals for AWESOME quality. The T-shirts were top of the line, and their designers ensured our Logo would come out great!

Make School

What I like to call “The School of the Future”, Make School makes it easy to learn computer science for high school and college aged students, setting up programs to help you learn to make iOS apps as well as jumpstart your software developer career.

Dos Toros

From the moment I heard about this awesome Mexican restaurant that not only makes great Guac but raps about it (see “Guac It Out” and “99 Tacos” for my personal favorites), I was hooked. A positive company that’s passionate about what they do — at LIHacks, finding one’s passion is our biggest priority, and we’re so grateful to partner with Dos Toros in that regard.

AllStateBanners

Every attendee at the event at one point or another took a picture in front of our stunning banner, showing off LIHacks and our other partners. AllStateBanners provided beautiful designs, and the amount of Facebook profile and cover photos we are now featured in because of them is astounding.

4Imprint

Most promotional product companies are boring — not 4imprint. A few of our favorite parts of this companies: free samples to test out products before you place a big order, and the wide variety of products they carry. At one point, we were considering placing a run of custom LIHacks sandals, but we figured that might be too tacky.

Balsamiq

A few hours into the event, one team had a loose vision of their product, a website, but just couldn’t flow. After stepping into the world of Balsamiq’s incredible Mockups tool, they were able to design an awesome primitive site. They continued to flow and come up with ideas just by using this company’s awesome software.

Muse

It feels like everybody and their grandmother have been writing about the benefits of meditation, from scientific articles showing the positive effects on the body to major influencers like Tim Ferriss recommending it for one’s morning routine. Muse makes these top-tier meditation headbands that makes meditating as easy as it should be - after 3 20-minute sessions with the headband, I felt like I just took a week-long trip to Hawaii.

"LIHacks was hands down the best hackathon I've ever attended. I definitely will look forward to it every year!"

Closing Thoughts