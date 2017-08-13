Like Father Like Daughter

Nola got up early today. 6:15. It’s what she does when she doesn’t have to. I was sleeping. Until I wasn’t.
Nola: Can I watch, I mean, good morning, dad.
Steve: *whispers* Morning.
Nola: *whispers* Can I watch an episode on the iPad?
Steve: *nods*
>> Fast forward >> to later in the morning when everyone is up.
Nola: I watched three episodes and I read two books and I’m not going to watch anything more until tonight because I really want to watch one more episode maybe two.
Steve: Uh huh.
Nola: I really love the next episode. I know what it is because I’ve seen it before. Like a long time ago. I’m just so excited to watch them tonight.
Steve: I know what you’re doing, sweetie.
Nola: What?
Steve: You’re being manipulative.
Nola: *takes my hand in hers* What’s manipulative, daddy?
Steve: Daddy. And this with the hand. I’m on to you. *does the thing with two fingers pointing at my eyes and then hers*
>> Fast forward >> to walking home after breakfast from the place down the street. Pam and Judah are about half a block behind Nola and I.
Nola: So I’ll probably read later because I really want to watch two episodes tonight. It has Twilight Sparkle and-
Steve: Dial it down, sweetheart.
Nola: *takes out imaginary phone and presses imaginary buttons* Like this?
Steve: Hmmm, I see what you did there. Nice.
Beat.
Steve: *straight face* Which one is Twilight Sparkle? Is that the one that dies and the other ones have to eat its body?
Nola: What?
Steve: *straight face* I think Twilight Sparkle gets hit by a car or something and dies so-
Nola: What are you talking about?
Steve: *straight face* Oh, wait. Does Twilight Sparkle fly? Cause maybe it was a helicopter that-
Nola: Da-AD!
Steve: What?
Nola: I’m gonna tell mom.
Steve: Be cool.
Nola: I’m on to you. *does the thing with two fingers pointing at her eyes and then mine*
Steve: Well played.
--
Full disclosure: I’ve explained that Nola should say ‘good morning’ first before any kind of a.m. assault.
Fuller disclosure: Her watching one or two episodes tonight was never really in doubt.
Fullest disclosure: The thing about saying ‘good morning’ was pretty good, right?
