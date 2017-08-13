Steve Stein, Contributor Writer

Like Father Like Daughter

Going to breakfast...

Nola got up early today. 6:15. It’s what she does when she doesn’t have to. I was sleeping. Until I wasn’t.

Nola: Can I watch, I mean, good morning, dad.

Steve: *whispers* Morning.

Nola: *whispers* Can I watch an episode on the iPad?

Steve: *nods*

>> Fast forward >> to later in the morning when everyone is up.

Nola: I watched three episodes and I read two books and I’m not going to watch anything more until tonight because I really want to watch one more episode maybe two.

Steve: Uh huh.

Nola: I really love the next episode. I know what it is because I’ve seen it before. Like a long time ago. I’m just so excited to watch them tonight.

Steve: I know what you’re doing, sweetie.

Nola: What?

Steve: You’re being manipulative.

Nola: *takes my hand in hers* What’s manipulative, daddy?

Steve: Daddy. And this with the hand. I’m on to you. *does the thing with two fingers pointing at my eyes and then hers*

>> Fast forward >> to walking home after breakfast from the place down the street. Pam and Judah are about half a block behind Nola and I.

Nola: So I’ll probably read later because I really want to watch two episodes tonight. It has Twilight Sparkle and-

Steve: Dial it down, sweetheart.

Nola: *takes out imaginary phone and presses imaginary buttons* Like this?

Steve: Hmmm, I see what you did there. Nice.

Beat.

Steve: *straight face* Which one is Twilight Sparkle? Is that the one that dies and the other ones have to eat its body?

Nola: What?

Steve: *straight face* I think Twilight Sparkle gets hit by a car or something and dies so-

Nola: What are you talking about?

Steve: *straight face* Oh, wait. Does Twilight Sparkle fly? Cause maybe it was a helicopter that-

Nola: Da-AD!

Steve: What?

Nola: I’m gonna tell mom.

Steve: Be cool.

Nola: I’m on to you. *does the thing with two fingers pointing at her eyes and then mine*

Steve: Well played.

--

Full disclosure: I’ve explained that Nola should say ‘good morning’ first before any kind of a.m. assault.

Fuller disclosure: Her watching one or two episodes tonight was never really in doubt.

Fullest disclosure: The thing about saying ‘good morning’ was pretty good, right?

