Like Its Namesake Corporation, the So-Called “Tandy Letter” Dissolves as a Disclosure Requirement for Two SEC Filings

Two U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement actions in late September 2016 serve a potential sign of the agency’s intent to crack down on firms that do not file the necessary forms associated with corporate finance transactions, according to a securities law expert in West Palm Beach.

The crackdown, according to Laura Anthony, founding partner of Legal & Compliance, LLC, a national corporate and securities law firm, is directed at so-called PIPE transactions – private equity in a public equity.

At LawCast.com, Ms. Anthony writes that the enforcement actions targeted filings involving the issuance of convertible debt, preferred equity, warranties and similar investment instruments. SEC rules require firms to file 8-K documents within four days of major corporate events, asset sales, investment disclosure or other significant actions to update the company’s financial status and financial reports.

Most SEC investigations into the failure to file an 8-K are routine, according to Ms. Anthony, but current actions lead her to believe that “the SEC is reviewing the PIPE industry as a whole—in particular the process, procedure and effects associated with convertible instruments.”

While perfectly legal, convertible instruments – usually the issuance of notes that convert to common stock following a specific holding period – can be abused, and Ms. Anthony conjectures that the SEC’s investigation into failed 8-K filings is being launched to “assist in a larger investigation into related fraud and other violations.” During the conversion process, stock prices can rise or drop, creating risks for investors and shareholders.

“The ability of an investor to convert and trade responsibly makes the difference between a successful financing relationship with the investment community and one that can cause long-term damage to a company,” she writes.

Examples of 8-K violations could include backdating of notes, failure to provide funding for the note, lack of disclosure about affiliations between investments and issuing companies or company officials, manipulative trading practices, and improper stock promotion, Anthony says.

She points out that a 2014 SEC investigation into failed 8-K reporting resulted in enforcement actions against two companies, Ironbridge and IBC Funds, both of which failed to register as brokers in numerous investment deals. While the Ironbridge and IBC enforcement actions have slowed industry activity in those types of investments, Anthony points out that “attention to due diligence, detail and reporting requirements has increased.”