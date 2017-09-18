In the town where I retired, a local TV station, with studios at the university, offers some of its airtime to amateur producers. The practice is called "community access." Producers have to take a course in how to work the machinery and create a program.

I imagined a weekly interview show with guests who were “doing something admirable.” The set would be simple, centered around an antique café table. The name would be “Like Wow.” I would be the host, talking with the guests. Sounds easy.

I decided against preparing questions to be read from a clipboard. Instead, I met each guest for coffee beforehand, mainly to become aware of his or her conversational style and sense of humor. We’d talk about something other than the subject of the episode.

When we went live in the studio, I'd ask some obvious question to get started and then just listen. I wanted to follow my curiosity.

At first I thought of doing a dozen episodes, mostly with friends who had an idea for a social invention or were already doing something wonderful. Then trouble was, each guest would tell me about someone I just had to meet. Ashland, in southwestern Oregon, is a magnet for remarkable retirees drawn by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, other cultural activities at the local university wilderness trails, and the Rogue River. I ended up doing over a hundred episodes.

We had only a few rules: (a) gender equality among the guests, (b) enthusiasm, and (c) a diversity of areas of activity. The early episodes included:

The Hospice Movement

Four Who Grow Food

Dance Your Heart Out

Tell Me a Story

Chefs at Work

Painting Inspired by Science

Working with a Spiritual Teacher

Heart Circles

Mentoring Boys

Later episodes were archived by the station.