Comedian Refuses To Apologize For Disgusting Comments About Murdering Trans Women

Lil Duval keeps making it worse.

The American comedian came under fire after an interview on Friday’s “The Breakfast Club” went viral. During the conversation with hosts Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy, Duval told listeners he would “kill” a woman if he learned she was transgender after having sex with her.

“I don’t care, she dying,” he told listeners.

In the days since, Duval and “The Breakfast Club” have faced heavy backlash for Duval’s comments, including threats of boycott and a direct, educational address from Laverne Cox about the disproportionate violence trans women face.

On Monday, Lil Duval made it clear that he has no plans to backpedal on his comments, tweeting out the following image:

"Lil duval they waiting on you to apologize"



Me: pic.twitter.com/sngO39icOV — lil duval (@lilduval) July 31, 2017

“The Breakfast Club” hosted trans activist Janet Mock just a week prior to the comedian’s transphobic interview.

Trans women of color face some of the highest rates of violence in the LGBTQ community, with the media grossly underreporting the realities of the violence they experience on a day to day basis.

In the days since Duval’s comments went viral, a number of activists have spoken out about how the comedian’s comments rely on a dangerous cultural trope of trans women “tricking” men into having sex with them. Trans and media activist Tiq Milan went tweetstorm Monday morning addressing this transphobic misconception:

We need to dispel the myth that transgender women are "tricking" men into sex. These know who they are laying down with. — Tiq Milan (@TheMrMilan) July 31, 2017

Transwomen know the risks of not disclosing are the same as if she does bc cishet men are violent and their culture is defective. — Tiq Milan (@TheMrMilan) July 31, 2017

Trans attracted men are shamed so much by their hetero counterparts that they would rather kill a transwomen than protect her — Tiq Milan (@TheMrMilan) July 31, 2017

Janet is gorgeous and accomplished. How could you not be attracted to her? The breakfast club had to bring on a troll to counter that. — Tiq Milan (@TheMrMilan) July 31, 2017

They resorted to the tired myth of trans deception and joke about murdering them to feel better about their weak compromised masculinity — Tiq Milan (@TheMrMilan) July 31, 2017

Assuming that transgirls want these ignorant dust buckets just because. The girls have standards too. No one wants @lilduval. Not one person — Tiq Milan (@TheMrMilan) July 31, 2017

“The Breakfast Club” has yet to release a formal statement about the comments, but host Charlamagne Tha God tweeted something that appears to be in reference to the controversy surrounding Lil Duval.

I miss the good old days when people used to get outraged at me for shit I actually said. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) July 31, 2017

In 2017 alone, at least 15 transgender people, mostly trans women of color, have been “shot or killed” by other violent means ― and those are just the reported deaths. Violence against trans women is no “joke,” and Duval and needs to be held accountable for his comments and ongoing refusal to recognize the lived impact of his words.