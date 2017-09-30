Lin-Manuel Miranda To Trump: 'You're Going Straight To Hell' For Blasting San Juan Mayor

Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken aim at President Donald Trump over his unjust attacks on San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.
Cruz has criticized the federal government’s response to the devastation that Hurricane Maria caused in Puerto Rico. Trump hit back Saturday morning on Twitter, calling the mayor “nasty” and slamming her “poor leadership ability.”
Minutes later, Miranda used the president’s favorite social media site to vent his anger at the commander in chief’s comments — and to tell Trump he was “going straight to hell.”
“No long lines for you,” Miranda tweeted. “Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path.”
The “Hamilton” creator, who has family in Puerto Rico, is among a number of Boricua stars who have made emotional pleas on behalf of the territory. Maria tore into the island more than a week ago and claimed the lives of at least 16 people.
Miranda has encouraged people to donate to the nonprofit Hispanic Federation, and is putting together an all-star charity single that will be available to buy on Oct. 6, per CNN.
CONVERSATIONS