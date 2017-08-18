Watch A Naked Lin-Manuel Miranda Sing In A Los Angeles Crosswalk

Most people have to pay hundreds of dollars to see Broadway darling Lin-Manuel Miranda break out into joyful song and dance. But a lucky ― and very confused ― group of Los Angeles commuters got treated to a whole lot more for free.

The “Hamilton” creator and star joined James Corden for an NSFW rendition of his recurring “the Late Late Show” segment, “Crosswalk the Musical,” in which Corden and guests perform musical numbers in busy streets during red lights.

First, Miranda, Corden and a gang of hippies perform a psychedelic rendition of “Aquarius” from the 1960s musical “Hair.” The performance was groovy, but not quite authentic to the Broadway original.

“In the original production of ‘Hair’ the entire cast got naked,” Miranda said. “But both CBS and the state of California have told us we can’t be nude in the crosswalk. Then again, people told me that Alexander Hamilton wasn’t a Puerto Rican rapper with beautiful brown eyes.”

Miranda and Corden then proceed to perform the “Let the Sunshine In” portion of the song wearing nothing but glorious, floor-length robes, which they remove mid-song. Yes, Lin-Manuel Miranda danced naked in the middle of Los Angeles.