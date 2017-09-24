Linda Perhacs Proves the Third Time's a Charm on Latest LP

Folk artist Linda Perhacs may not be a current household name, but she is certainly one of the greatest comeback stories in recent music history. For those who are unaware, she released her debut album Parallelograms in 1970 that drew little attention at the time but had grown over the next couple of decades as a cult classic. Forty-four years later, Perhacs returned with only her second album, The Soul of All Things, on Sufjan Stevens' Asthmatic Kitty label; that release featured contributions from the likes of Julia Holter and Nite Jewel's Ramona Gonzalez who, along with Devendra Banhart and Daft Punk, represent a new generation of admirers of Perhacs' music.

Fortunately, fans of Perhacs didn't have wait another couple of decades for Perhacs' follow-up to The Soul of All Things. Recently the singer released the aptly titled I'm a Harmony, which marks her debut on Omnivore Recordings label. It brings forth Perhacs' whispery eloquent singing and spiritually-minded lyrics in collaboration with the aforementioned Holter and Banhart, as well as Wilco's Nels Cline and John Stirrat. Pat Sansone, also of Wilco as well as the Autumn Defense, co-produced the album with Fernando Perdomo, who co-wrote most of the songs with Perhacs.

The new record is a continuation of the unconventional career path taken by the California-based Perhacs that began nearly 50 years ago when she met film and television composer Leonard Rosenman (East of Eden, Rebel Without a Cause); back then, she was a dental hygienist and he was her patient. Perhacs and Rosenman worked together on the recording of Parallelograms, which was later released by Kapp Records in 1970. Its sound is not so much different from the Laurel Canyon folk music of Joni Mitchell and Jackson Browne but more psychedelic. Aside from being poorly pressed the record went nowhere, an experience that frustrated Perhacs and led her into a long musical hiatus. “I would have to say it took a spiritual journey,” she told me in 2014 for Time.com. “Yes, I was physically working — people do need income. But I was creating something inside that was enormously helpful to me in this physical life. I really got on top of the issues that needed to be addressed.”

Through the interest and efforts of admirers who caught on much late with Parallelograms (it was reissued in 2003), Perhacs gradually reemerged as a performer and an influence on the freak folk genre. “Being on the stage now is no challenge,” she said. “I just sit back and enjoy the audience as I enjoy talking with my patients. I have a wonderful time with it now, it’s a happy experience. And for a good reason. It’s not for me, it’s because the world needs help. It’s a really good reason to get out now.”

A somewhat more cosmically expansive-sounding and maybe arguably accessible effort (though still experimental, too, and aligned with alternative/indie folk genres) than The Soul of All Things, I'm a Harmony is Perhacs best record to date. Indicative of that approach is the opening track “Winds of the Sky” that begins ethereally and then turns into a rhythmically upbeat danceable number marked by percussion and Nels Cline's stirring electric guitar solo toward' the end. Had that track been release in another time, it might have been a mainstream hit. Another accessible song is “Crazy Love,” (featuring Stirrat on guitar) whose lyrics evoke how magical romance can be (“Love can be what fills us/Love can be one great big wow!”, the song enthusiastically concludes) And the Latin-inflected “The Dancer” recalls that Southern California '70s vibe in depicting a deep romantic and spiritual connection between two people.

I'm a Harmony, however, doesn't entirely depict Perhacs' view of the world so dreamily, “Eclipse of All Love” is a very somber track, albeit a showcase for a lovely vocal duet between Perhacs and her co-producer Sansone. This track is a cautionary example of when we turn turn our back on compassion and empathy: “When love is all light/And the light is all gone/How can we live/ In the darkness we gain?”— quite an appropriate message in these times.The epic penultimate track of the album, “Visions,” seems to convey the notion that the power of the universe is far greater than what we'll ever do or accomplish on Earth. The album concludes with “You Wash My Soul in Sound,” bringing things to full circle with its spiritual devotion and wonderment: “Where moon and sun embrace/I feel you.”

Most notably, the performances between Perhacs and Holter—a critically acclaimed indie musician in her own right who provided the lush background singing as well as featured vocals on a few tracks—mesh so well together—such as on the tender and gentle “Beautiful Play,” and the experimental and trippy Kraftwerk-ian title song. Both women also appear on the airy-sounding and uplifting “We Will Live,” which also features a Spanish spoken word appearance by Banhart. As shown on the new album, These younger artists and producers this record provides a creative boost and indie rock cred; it also shows a willingness on Perhacs’ part to embrace creatively minded folks as opposed to working with hit doctors that the old music industry would have forced upon her.