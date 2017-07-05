On Monday, the actress responded to a Twitter user who was defending Trump against his critics, urging her followers to “stop bullying him & start trusting him.” The initial tweet featured a screenshot of a Breitbart news story with the headline, “President Donald J. Trump has backed the fight to save the critically ill British baby Charlie Gard...”

Lohan has come to the defense of POTUS before. During a Facebook live-stream with The Daily Mail back in February, the “Mean Girls” star said, “I think always in the public eye you’re gonna be scrutinized, and he is the president. We have to join him. If you can’t beat him, join him.”