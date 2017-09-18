Linear TV Teams Up With Tech To Keep Pace With Streaming Services

It’s undeniable that sites like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon have disrupted the television industry. With near-limitless entertainment offered by digital streaming, network and cable TV now face a crowded marketplace that was inconceivable a decade ago. The Atlantic, in an article boldly titled

“TV’s Ad Apocalypse Is Coming,” predicted that the tens of billions of dollars spent annually on TV advertising will eventually be wholly redirected to the digital world. Bloomberg Tech echoed this view, citing just how much advertisers were fed up with the climbing prices of ad-spots compensating for lost viewership. Yet, despite this disruption, there are still some who believe that jumping ship is not the only option. TV still plays, and will continue to play, a massive role in American life. Whatever changes are coming, the industry can exercise its ability to adapt. And, as one might suspect, the same tech entrepreneurs that made digital advertising so appealing are offering innovative solutions to reestablish TV’s dominance in advertising.

Disney is poised to release its own subscription-based streaming service (DISNEY)

For several years, cable operators have been innovating with local ad-spots, which make up about 15% of the total available ad spots. In this area, for the past few years, a new type of ad-inventory called “Local Addressable TV” has been growing. Local Addressable TV is sold to advertisers as a package of impressions for a specific target audience. However, despite its consistent growth, Local Addressable TV is restricted to local ad spots, which are a relatively small piece of the TV advertising pie. National TV ads, which account for more than 80% of all TV ad spots, still end up reaching, in some cases, millions of uninterested consumers. If given individual targeting ability, national TV ad spots would become far more valuable.

An East Coast Startup called Adcuratio Media has decided to revolutionize the TV ad market by bringing the ability to send multiple commercials within one single National TV ad-spot. And, from the looks of it, they’re succeeding. The company was created in August 2015 by Harish Narasimhan, a veteran of the telecom and media space, who in the past has worked with AT&T and other media giants. He saw the potential for a unified platform, which enables addressability on National ad-spots. The universal platform will integrate the networks, cable operators, data providers, agencies, and advertisers. When asked to breakdown how Adcuratio functions, Narasimhan explained:

“Adcuratio is a media company that helps media agencies build and execute advertiser-specific personalized messaging campaigns on TV. Adcuratio’s Marketing-Tech product, Adcuratio AIM, helps an advertiser maximize value by selecting the best message & frequency per-individual across Local and National Addressable TV. Adcuratio’s National TV platform, Adcuratio Core, helps advertisers send different messages to different households within a single National TV ad spot. Adcuratio’s proprietary core engine for linear TV orchestrates the delivery of household specific ads based on market segmentation. The core engine has been designed, built, and tested to run at scale for 110+ million households. This Platform is unique in the industry, as it is compatible with any operator, DAI provider, or network. The engine can handle 100s of millions of ‘swaps’ every day, enabling the success of the precision targeting model. Since we deal with 100s of millions of data points, and possible unique data clusters, we knew our core engine would benefit from the power of machine learning/ artificial intelligence.”

For non-techies, what Narasimhan is describing is relatively simple: Adcuratio has built a platform that allows an advertiser to send multiple TV commercials in a single National ad-spot. The platform selects which TV commercial is best suited for each household based on certain characteristics, preferences and behaviors. This platform will help an advertiser deliver the most relevant commercial per viewer within a single ad spot, leading to more sales. If a company, such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), had a new Dodge Durango they really wanted to push, they would approach the network and buy ad time in the middle of a new episode of Young Sheldon. That’s when the most eyes would be on their product. Then, the ad would run and FCA would hope that, of the millions of viewers tuning into the show, some would be in the market for the Dodge Durango. However, we also know there are viewers that some viewers are not in the market for an SUV, but are instead looking for a van, truck or car. Adcuratio’s Custom National Messaging product would select and send to each household a Dodge Durango ad, a Chrysler 300 ad, a Dodge Caravan ad, and so on, depending on the preference.

With Adcuratio’s model, ad outreach wouldn’t be modeled on a broad demographics, but rather on pinpointing exactly which creative asset an advertiser has that best matches a household, be it a SUV, van, car or truck within each ad-spot. The ability to place multiple ads in one National ad spot is the unique centerpiece of the Adcuratio upgrade.

Nielsen has a long-term agreement with Dish to collect set top box viewing data to help determine ratings (GETTY IMAGES)

Adcuratio has made considerable progress over the past two years; the team has forged relationships with two of the top four US-based media agencies, a top data provider for household targeting, major national advertisers, and are working to finalize operator partnerships.