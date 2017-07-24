7 Lingerie Stores That Aren’t Victoria’s Secret

We’re all familiar with Victoria’s Secret. In fact, you most likely bought your first bra from the lingerie retailer, and it was probably from the Pink collection. And while years have passed, we continue to shop there for the majority of our bra and pantie needs, chiefly because we’re not exactly sure where else to go (and it’s pretty great).
But believe it or not, there are tons of other places to buy intimates that aren’t Victoria’s Secret. Though we totally acknowledge VS’s affordability and accessibility, sometimes we crave something different.
To help you find some new bra and underwear shops, we’ve updated the items in this round up of our favorite intimates alternatives.
Bare Necessities: The range of sizes on this site makes it one of the best lingerie spots out there. Their affordable bras come in sizes 30A to 56J, while they also carry a selection of items for plus-size women.
Ashley Graham Seductive Bralette - $30 | Jezebel Rachel Convertible Push-Up Babydoll Set - $26 | Hanky Panky Signature Lace Boyshort - $29 | Honeydew Intimates Athena Lace Bralette - $18 | Honeydew Intimates Skinz Hipster - $13 | Vanity Fair High Impact Sports Bra - $40
Calvin Klein: Simple is the name of the game at Calvin Klein. Though you won’t find elaborate designs here, you will find practical, comfortable and modern lingerie that is great for everyday wear. This is where to shop for your basics, because who can really have too many nude bras?
Calvin Klein Underwear Modern Cotton Bralette - $28 | Calvin Klein Underwear Cotton Trunk - $22 | Calvin Klein Underwear Endless Silk Robe - $125 | Calvin Klein Underwear Modern Lounge Shorts - $40 | Calvin Klein Underwear Modern Cotton Blend Sweatshirt - $68
Gap Body: Gap Body is probably one of the best stores to get well-made and affordable lingerie. Not only do they carry sleepwear, loungewear, bras and underwear, but they have a great return policy and their items are constantly going on sale.
Gap Women Print Roll Tab Sleep Pants - $20 | Gap Women Seamless Racerback Bralette - $25 | Gap Women Slogo V Neck Graphic Sleep Dress - $30 | Gap Women T Shirt Bra - $30
Journelle: If you are looking for pretty, lacy, delicate lingerie, Journelle is perfect for you. The brand offers high-quality chemises, bras and underwear from designers like Eberjey, Elle Macpherson Intimates and Princesse Tam Tam. But you should be warned, lingerie this beautiful does not come cheap.
Else Petunia Triangle Longline Bra - $45 | Fleur’t Whispers of Love Lace Chemise - $47 | Else Petunia High Waist Sporty Brief - $38 | Stella McCartney Elsa Endearing Soft Cup Bra - $35 | Triumph Amourette Spotlight Brazilian - $16
Nordstrom Lingerie: This major department store is a goldmine for intimates. It boasts an entire section devoted to bras under $50, while the site offers videos that provide tips on bra shopping.
Women’s Free People Intimately Fp Low Back Bralette - $18 | Women’s Spanx Spotlight On Lace Bralette - $48 | Plus Size Women’s Elomi ‘Matilda’ Underwire Plunge Bra - $69 | Women’s Commando Half Slip - $48 | Women’s Betsey Johnson Hipster Briefs - $13
Fig Leaves: With a big range of colors, brands and sizes, this website is fully stocked with enough bras, camisoles and knickers to last a lifetime.
London Sophia Triangle Bra - $21 | Freya Fancies Underwire Longline Bra - $38 | Freya Fancies Underwire Plunge Bra - $39 | Juliette Lace Underwired Bra - $32 | Fiore Padded Plunge Bra - $39 | St Tropez Strapless Multiway Bra - $31
La Perla: No lingerie roundup would be complete without a mention of La Perla. Though their bras and panties come with hefty price tags, the craftsmanship is incomparable in the industry. If you want something extra special, La Perla is the way to go.
Off-White Padded Bandeau Bra in Embroidered Leavers Lace - $720 | Peach Underwired Bra In Leavers Lave & Silk - $245 | Peach Babydoll In Silk Satin & Leavers Lace - $435 | Off-White Triangle Bra in Embroidered Leavers Lace - $420 | Off-White Bandeau Bra In Leavers Lace & Silk Georgette - $310
