7 Lingerie Stores That Aren’t Victoria’s Secret

We’re all familiar with Victoria’s Secret. In fact, you most likely bought your first bra from the lingerie retailer, and it was probably from the Pink collection. And while years have passed, we continue to shop there for the majority of our bra and pantie needs, chiefly because we’re not exactly sure where else to go (and it’s pretty great).

But believe it or not, there are tons of other places to buy intimates that aren’t Victoria’s Secret. Though we totally acknowledge VS’s affordability and accessibility, sometimes we crave something different.

To help you find some new bra and underwear shops, we’ve updated the items in this round up of our favorite intimates alternatives.

Bare Necessities: The range of sizes on this site makes it one of the best lingerie spots out there. Their affordable bras come in sizes 30A to 56J, while they also carry a selection of items for plus-size women.

Bare Necessities

Calvin Klein: Simple is the name of the game at Calvin Klein. Though you won’t find elaborate designs here, you will find practical, comfortable and modern lingerie that is great for everyday wear. This is where to shop for your basics, because who can really have too many nude bras?

Polyvore

Gap Body: Gap Body is probably one of the best stores to get well-made and affordable lingerie. Not only do they carry sleepwear, loungewear, bras and underwear, but they have a great return policy and their items are constantly going on sale.

Polyvore

Journelle: If you are looking for pretty, lacy, delicate lingerie, Journelle is perfect for you. The brand offers high-quality chemises, bras and underwear from designers like Eberjey, Elle Macpherson Intimates and Princesse Tam Tam. But you should be warned, lingerie this beautiful does not come cheap.

Polyvore

Nordstrom Lingerie: This major department store is a goldmine for intimates. It boasts an entire section devoted to bras under $50, while the site offers videos that provide tips on bra shopping.

Polyvore

Fig Leaves: With a big range of colors, brands and sizes, this website is fully stocked with enough bras, camisoles and knickers to last a lifetime.

Polyvore

La Perla: No lingerie roundup would be complete without a mention of La Perla. Though their bras and panties come with hefty price tags, the craftsmanship is incomparable in the industry. If you want something extra special, La Perla is the way to go.

Polyvore