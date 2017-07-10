Lingering unwanted emotions? Two ways to improve your mood.

Have you ever been called out for having a strong emotion?

“Are you ok?”

“What’s wrong?”

“How can I help?”

And the whole time, you are thinking, “I’m fine! Why can’t everyone just leave me alone!”

The reality is, you aren’t fine. You’ve landed your emotional baseline at something other than fine and you have become satisfied to stay there for a while.

The problem is that everyone else can feel that you aren’t fine, and they want answers.

You have two choices. Keep the course or change your mood.

If you want to change your mood, this article is for you. Here is your instructional cheat sheet for getting past a lingering emotion. There are two ways to ditch a mood. One is the quick and dirty method, and the other is a bit more work, but the effects are permanent. Choose your own adventure!

Fast but temporary mood change

It’s easy to put on a happy face in the moment and feel a wave of joy that is good enough to help you feel better in the moment. Amy Cuddy made this type of mood change famous with her work on power positions. She showed in her lab that you can smile and you actually start to feel better. You can also stand with your hands on your hips side like a superhero and it changes your hormones enough that you feel differently. This kind of mood change is like taking an aspirin. It’s pretty darned effective, but the effect is temporary.

Long lasting mood change

Emotional hygiene is a practice of recognizing one’s emotions so that they may dissolve permanently. This practice is growing in popularity especially in early education. Just wait, in 15 years, those preschoolers will be adults and the world is going to have a very different emotional landscape. People who don’t use these emotional hygiene practices might look emotionally unkempt just as a person who doesn’t shower regularly might seem unkempt today.

Emotional hygiene is actually pretty simple. So, simple that it’s easy to overlook. But like all hygiene, it’s very important.

Steps to practice emotional hygiene:

Noticing - When someone asks you if you are OK, let this be a friendly reminder to notice your own emotional state. Is there stress in your body or mind? Can you point to it? Would you call it anger, sadness, disappointment, resentfulness, or something else? Do nothing more than notice what’s going, on like an uninvolved bystander might watch a dog playing in the grass. Activate your Curiosity - You can move mountains by first becoming curious. Genuine curiosity is completely devoid of a suggested answer. If you noticed an emotion like disappointment, you can get curious about it. What’s all this disappointment about? Asking without answering is not easy at first, but it’s a remarkably powerful tool in making changes to your mood. Willingness to Feel - Emotions and other feelings can be intense and painful. Unfortunately, when you aren’t willing to feel an emotion, it doesn’t protect you from experiencing that emotion. It simply puts it off. When you aren’t willing to feel your disappointment, you’ll put it off for a later date. If tonight, tomorrow, and the the whole next week, you still aren’t willing to feel your disappointment, it will linger. Emotions can linger for years if you aren’t willing to feel them. Feeling an emotion doesn’t include actions. When you willingly feel an emotion, you can just sit there and feel it. There’s no fight left in your experience when you are willing to feel. Momentary & Temporary - Everything in life is temporary, yet we try to hold onto things permanently. Sometimes we hold onto moods with a purpose in mind (even when we aren’t conscious of that purpose). You can ask yourself, “Is my disappointment serving a beneficial purpose for me?” Maybe you are holding onto that disappointment as a reminder so you don’t get disappointed again. Remember, bad things can always happen. Holding onto the feelings of a bad experience doesn’t prevent new bad experiences from happening. It just makes it so you relive that old bad experience every day. Mourn it to Move on - Mourning something can be as simple as thinking, “Wow, I didn’t like how that situation went. I really lost out.” Then, whatever natural emotions are attached to that thought, let those happen. Cry. Pout. Be mad. Whatever. Then, put the past in the past and go forward.

Emotional hygiene is not something most of us learned growing up. Instead we were taught to be in control, fight for what we want, and to own our emotions. All those lessons are the opposite of emotional hygiene. Emotional hygiene is based in the notion that emotion is a sense (like smell) that the human body uses to be informed about the world in real-time. Keeping your emotions flowing is the equivalent of having a clear airway. You can sniff out the funnel cakes, the green grass, and the other good things that come your way. Similarly, you can smell the dumpsters, the diapers, and the other stinky things of the world so that you can make decisions about how to proceed.