LinkedIn and Labor Mobility

Ever since the Brexit referendum vote in the UK in June 2016, policymakers and pundits have sparred over its impact. Among the most potentially explosive problems is its impact on the UK’s labor market. Will skilled workers flee the United Kingdom? What will be in the impact on the UK’s flourishing tech sector?

My colleagues at the Centre for European Policy Studies have pursued an interesting, innovative approach to answering these questions: collecting data from the job networking company LinkedIn. By studying the movements of tech professionals on LinkedIn, they discovered that the UK imports 20,000 techies per year from the European Union. Download their provocative study here.

This Big Data experiment using statistics collected by a private company represents a new, groundbreaking approach to policymaking. Traditionally, governments collect statistics and use them to frame responses, which often makes for a slow and tedious process. By the time the official numbers are crunched, the problem (or the data) has shifted.

In contrast, Google search trends, Facebook friend movements and LinkedIn profile changes may be compiled almost instantaneously. Of course, companies must allay privacy concerns, anonymizing the information. Even so, data from private companies not only have the benefit of speed - they are also granular. Since Europeans who move abroad represent only a small proportion of the total population, official European surveys often ignore them. Apart from broad levels of educational attainment, the official surveys also struggle to count specific job profiles - or to see the impact on regions or cities.

In this case, CEPS studied LinkedIn members who listed themselves as holding a technology industry job and who changed their country location in 2013 and 2014. More than 295,000 LinkedIn members met these criteria. Each year, some 70,000 moved from one European Union country to another in this period.

This mobility rate is much higher than is usually found for other labor market groupings in the European Union - and the flows were overwhelmingly in favor of the UK. Well-educated computer professionals from Southern and Eastern Europe flowed west and north. France, Spain and Italy suffered the biggest brain drain.

For the UK, the immigrants make up close to one in ten new tech hires. These professionals tend to offer much higher qualifications than domestic tech experts. In Spain, CEPS researchers compared domestic tech workers against Spanish tech emigrants. Almost 60% of the emigrants held a Master’s degree or higher, compared to only 35% of those staying at home.

High-skilled immigrants are crucial to the success of the British economy. The UK relies on a continuous inflow of them from the rest of the European Union – it is currently home to over three million European citizens.

Throughout Europe, computer professionals are in short supply. The European Commission forecasts more than 750,000 unfilled IT vacancies by 2020. Although IT-related jobs make up around 2% of total European employment, the sector is booming, with employment growing by more than 3% annually over the past decade. Even countries hit hard by the economic crisis, such as Spain, Italy and Greece, have seen tech job gains, while overall employment remains below 2008 levels.

The UK government should bear these trends in mind during Brexit negotiations. If the UK restricts high-skilled immigration, it risks accentuating the country’s skills shortage and increasing Brexit’s negative economic fallout. Instead, the UK would be wise to embrace immigrants, easing access to visas for recent university graduates and assuring its recruits of their future legal status.

CEPS research suggests that Southern Europe has little reason to be generous. By shutting off the UK as a destination for their own techies, they can encourage them to stay home and reinvigorate their own economies. Newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron is pursuing an aggressive recruitment campaign to turn Paris into a global tech hub.