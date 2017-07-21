Linkin Park has officially canceled the remainder of their One More Light Tour following the death of frontman Chester Bennington.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected,” Live Nation said in a statement.

Bennington was found dead in his apartment Thursday morning. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office confirmed to HuffPost Friday morning that the singer died by suicide. An autopsy is currently pending.

Following news of his death, Bennington’s bandmate Mike Shinoda posted a tweet saying he was “shocked and heartbroken.” As a tribute to Bennington, Linkin Park also uploaded an image of the singer performing onstage. The band has yet to release a formal statement.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017