Last Thursday, Linkin Park fans were stunned and saddened to discover the band’s frontman Chester Bennington had died at the age of 41.

Following the tragic news, Bennington’s bandmate Mike Shinoda shared a message on Twitter saying he was “shocked and heartbroken.” The official Linkin Park account also tweeted a photo of Bennington as a tribute.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

On Monday, Linkin Park released a statement regarding their loss on their official Facebook account.

“Our hearts are broken,” the bandmates wrote. “The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.”

“Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled — a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing,” they added, writing directly to Bennington. “You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.”

Last week, LiveNation confirmed that the band had canceled the remainder of their One More Light tour.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected,” LiveNation said in a statement to HuffPost.

Bennington was found dead in his California home on the morning of July 20. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office told HuffPost that the cause of death has been confirmed as suicide. As of Friday, an autopsy is pending.