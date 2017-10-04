Lionel Richie Is 'Scared To Death' Of Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick

Besides hearing that you’re the new judge on the “American Idol” reboot, there’s perhaps no worse news than finding out your teenage daughter is dating Scott Disick.

That’s the terrifying reality Lionel Richie is living in, and it sounds like he’s desperately craving an eject button to deal with the latter. The singer’s 19-year-old daughter, model Sofia Richie, has been dating reality TV lothario Scott Disick, 34, for a couple weeks, and now it’s dad’s turn to weigh in.

“Have I been in shock?! I’m the dad, come on,” Richie told Us Weekly on Wednesday at the “American Idol” auditions in New York City.

“I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?” the “Hello” singer added when asked if he’s happy for the new couple.

Sofia and Scott confirmed their romance in a series of Instagram stories, in which they’re seen kissing on the lips during a vacation in Miami.

The coupling was apparently worthy of a congratulatory cake, which Disick also shared with fans, despite the misspelling of Richie’s first name.

“Sofia seems smitten,” a source told People about the romance. “It’s obvious that she looks up to Scott — she constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty.”

The pairing might raise some eyebrows, but it’s not exactly surprising given Disick’s track record. Earlier this year, the father of three was linked to actress Bella Thorne, who is also 16 years his junior, after the two met at her house party. The Freeform star, however, drew the line at Disick’s famous penchant for partying.

“I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up ... I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave,’” Thorne explained to Complex. “We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to fucking dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’”