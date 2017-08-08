Lions Gate - time to ROAR!

Each year on the 8th day of the 8th, the mystical Lions Gate opens, signifying an astrological influx of energy. This Lions’s Gate day as I call it has been celebrated for millennia.

In addition, there are a number of additional astrological events that are happening at the same time:

We have a full moon undergoing a partial eclipse on the 7th and the planet Sirius is aligned with the pyramids of Giza.

So what does all of this mean ?

It means an influx of positive energy with a balancing of inner (moon) and outward (sun) energy. Our 3rd eye Chakra will be activated to remind us that we are all connected in life. The 3rd eye Chakra is actually the 6th Chakra of the body, resides between our eyebrows and represents our intuition and foresight.

So, not only is our energy being balanced and recharged, but our intuition and abundance centers are being activated. This does not mean that you will suddenly become psychic but that your ability to see the truth within is strengthened and so will give you a good talking to if you have strayed off your life’s true path. The great thing is that your courage is also being boosted, so any life hurdle will be easier to overcome from 8-14th August.

Some of us will feel shaken but not stirred (James Bond style) while others will feel more energised or in tune with their life purpose.

For me - I’m exhausted and taking the day to surrender myself to this beautiful awakening and energising gift from the universe. In some ways it reminds me of the awe I felt when I walked through the stone “Lions Gate” portal into the city of Mycenea in southern Greece. The gate was built in the 13th centrury BC and still stands to this day; probably because the lintel rock surrounding it weighs about 20 tons each.

So as the stones of Mycenea hold up the Lions Gate in Greece, so to does the astrological “Lions Gate” hold us simple human beings up. It holds us up to energy, encourages us to live fully and to allow our intuitive, courageous natures to flourish. It’s time to ROAR folks.

I can’t wait to see what magic happens as a result.

Toni-Maree Hannan