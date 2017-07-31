Lippy Legs Aren’t Fat Legs!

In today’s era, body shaming is at its peak. Due to lack of empathy many individuals body shame others and mock them for their appearance. Without knowing that how much harm and hatred they are bringing to the society.

One of the condition for which women are body shamed is known as Lipedema or lippy legs. In lipedema, the fats accumulates particularly around the legs and buttocks. They become soft, doughy and sometimes even causes tumors in the body.

What is Lipedema?

Lipedema, a disorder of the adipose tissue occurring almost exclusively in women, causes asymmetrical accumulation of fat that disproportionately affects the lower limbs.

It remains one of the poorly misunderstood diseases in the world as it is generally misdiagnosed as simple obesity. Lipedema, if untreated can cause multiple health problems leading to mobility issues. It has remained under-diagnosed and only a few of those that suffer from lipedema are ever diagnosed, as few specialists are available even in the United States.

We need to understand that lippy legs are not fat legs! It’s an abnormal body condition that affects majorly women. According to WebMd, Lipedema affects up to 11% of women. Unfortunately, the doctors are still unable to diagnose the actual cause that triggers this abnormal body condition in women. But its not always the fat that one could get rid of through hard core exercises or extreme diet plans!

Lippy women are not lazy!

Generally, the society concludes that lippy women are lazy. However, it’s sad that an average lipedema sufferer workout as a beast but instead of reaping the benefits of heavy-exercise routines, our culture showers praises on the thin, and those with most social acceptance.

“It is frustratingly unfortunate that thin is considered the standard of beauty and fat people are seen as lazy people. This summer, rather than just having mercy for the bald woman who perhaps is undergoing chemo, our hope is that you can empathize with fat disorders, too. Let’s all look beyond outward appearances. We have talked about with the intention of showcasing heroes in people of bigger sizes and we’re fighting against the stigmatization that is often associated with fat women all over the world,” says editor-in-chief, Mavian Arocha-Rowe. Chispa Magazine

Dr. Maulik Shah who is a specialist doctor adds, “Lipedemic Fat cannot be exercised or even starved away… it is an actual disease with no none cure. The importance of its awareness and campaigning against lipedema cannot be over emphasized.”