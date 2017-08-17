The horrific events in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend left three people dead, dozens injured and thousands feeling helpless about what they can do to help.

Luckily, there are ways, such as volunteering, protesting and donating, to name a few. Now, you can help by doing a little shopping, too.

Lipslut is a Los Angeles-based cosmetics brand that was created after the 2016 presidential election as “a middle finger to the current sociopolitical landscape and practices found in the cosmetics industry,” according to its website.

It usually gives customers options to choose a charity a checkout, with plans to give 50 percent of proceeds to whichever charity is selected most by customers.

But in light of the events in Virginia, the company added a Charlottesville charity option. Katie Sones, Lipslut’s founder, explained she plans to donate 100 percent of August proceeds to “support recent victims.”

“At the end of August, we plan to both assess which organizations/individuals are in need, and reach out to our followers on social media to get a sense of where they want us to donate,” she said. “We will most likely donate directly to victims’ medical funds, as well as local organizations such as Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP, BLM Charlottesville, and several others in the area.”

The single shade of liquid lipstick, a matte pink aptly named “F*ck Trump,” is cruelty-free and will set you back $19.95.

Sones told HuffPost that the company’s charity campaign will move forward as usual after the month of August. She said it has already raised $25,000 since its inception.