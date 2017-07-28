This Irish Town, Population 829, Could Be The Key To Your Love Life

Gut Reaction To Your Spouse May Predict Marital Happiness

A study published in November 2013 in the journal Science says newlyweds' gut feelings about their relationship can accurately predict their likelihood of marital happiness in the long run. James K. McNulty studied 135 newlywed couples over four years, and found that feelings initially verbalized in interviews with the couples had little to no effect on their marital satisfaction, despite how in love they said they were. But subconscious, gut-level feelings played a major role. Couples who had positive gut feelings (measured by a computer test) were much happier over time.