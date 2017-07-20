LISTEN: Cinematic Pop Artist East Of Eli Releases Catchy Single 'Childs Play'

East of Eli (aka Nathan West) is debuting the second single from his sophomore album Lost Transmission. Entitled ‘Childs Play,’ the song details the feelings of falling in love for the first time and features his wife and famed actress Chyler Leigh (Supergirl, Grey’s Anatomy).

Blending cinematic folk, pop melodies and modern electronic sounds, East of Eli has been gaining both critical and popular acclaim since it’s formation in 2014. After the success of their debut single ‘Nowhere’, their second single and infectious pop anthem, ‘Childs Play’ has been rapidly climbing the iTunes charts. The electro pop single is a poignant coming of age story with West brilliantly detailing the confusion, excitement and anticipation of his first love. West confides, "The reason behind the song was to help my son navigate the next five years of his life, as he winces ever closer to the ‘coming of age’ years in his life. I felt sharing my experience would give him much needed insight and perspective on what he may expect and also let him know he has someone on his side that can relate to on his own journey.”

East of Eli’s highly anticipated album Lost Transmission draws it’s influence from all the transmissions sent to outer space in hopes of connecting with other intelligent life. It’s symbolic in nature of releasing a new album or song. The new album is the evolution of that journey, with songs dedicated to all three of his children, his wife and himself, that “connect with humanity through the music.”

East of Eli has received critical acclaim with American Songwriter noting West as an 'artist on the rise' as well as being featured in such high-profile outlets as People Magazine, Hollywood Life, New York Post, Hallmark’s “Home and Family,” and more. East of Eli has also found success selling out top venues in the US including Los Angeles's Troubadour and New York's Knitting Factory as well headlining a sold out European tour in such cities as Paris, London, Berlin, Copenhagen and more including a special performance at Liverpool's famed Cavern Club where they received their ceremonial brick and future residency. Touring with his devoted wife and featured singer Leigh, East of Eli has established a dedicated and fervent fan base worldwide.

LISTEN TO ‘CHILD'S PLAY” HERE: