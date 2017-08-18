LISTEN: Emerging Artist Brock Gets Vulnerable on Debut EP ‘Story’

Singer/Songwriter/Producer “Brock” Buchanan Westover delivers his debut EP Story and I’m excited to premiere the new project here at Huffington Post.

The Mississippi-born, LA-based artist has been teasing the project for a while now, and with stand out tracks such as "Never Die" that he released earlier this year and new record Lullaby, we're engulfed in Brock's past and his vulnerabilities - told through the Stories (get it!) of past loves lost, giving us pieces of him that we can all identify with.

The EP opens with "Hide It" and we immediately know we're about to feel all the things. He sings, "Crystal ball, Tell me is it worth it all, Loving you but nothing back, Colors only white and black."

His lyrics are matter-a-fact, but there's something to the records that still leaves us wondering what exactly happened in those relationships, and maybe that's the point of it all. The sometimes we never know how to make sense of loves that are lost, loves that we may not have completely let go of.

"As I stumble, All I found, Picks me up, Then let’s me down, Middle finger to the sky, Cause this dream will never die," sings Brock on "Lullaby" - a record that touches on the push and pull of being stuck in a past love, of wanting and turning away from what seems to ultimately end up in pain.

And when I chatted with Brock over email, it seems some of the feelings of being unsure, cross over into his artistry.

“I’ve never thought of myself as a great singer, especially growing up because I didn’t think I could sing. It was only until recently (like this past year) when I started getting feedback from friends and fans about my voice that I started taking it more seriously. It’s wild to admit that one of my biggest insecurities as a musician is now one of my strongest attributes," says Brock.

But the project is a strong debut from an artist who still may be stuck in the unknown. His influences come from his upbringing of being surrounded by blues and country, and his EP lands somewhere between Adam Levine and ZAYN – a vibe that makes sense for the Cali-based artist.

He says that the album was a process, writing and recording for the past two years working to hone in on his sound. "I worked with a couple of producers and songwriters during the process but self-produced most of the songs on the EP and wrote half of them myself, ” Brock says when asked how the final songs ended up on the EP.

Brock’s debut EP includes 6 tracks include the already released singles ‘Hide It’, ‘Story’, and ‘Never Die’. ‘Lullaby’ is the last original song on the EP with an acoustic version of ‘Story’ and a ‘NIGHT’ version of ‘Never Die’ being the final two songs. You can listen to the full EP exclusively below, and let the music remind you on your own STORY.