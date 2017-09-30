LISTEN: Indie Pop/Rocker James Beer Releases Infectious New Single

To all the brokenhearted, backwards-looking, need-a-pick-me-up readers, this is indie pop/rocker James Beer. His latest single “Oh Well” is just for you. Reminiscent of a past romance, this tale of wow and woe blends the clarity and craft of modern pop with indie sensibilities. Think The 1975 meets Foster The People meets Phoenix.

Full of contagious melodies, 80’s throwback production, and tight song-craft, Beer’s goal was to make something fun - to let go and have a blast with sound. Listen for that ear-worm bass line...

The lyrics shift seamlessly from nostalgic to care-free and even feature a brief cameo by an unrevealed voice-mail vixen. Funky guitars propel the song forward finally culminating in a half-time chorus, complete with glittering synths, lush vocals and explosive drums.

As the last line rings out, we are left smiling and feeling reflective. "Oh Well" is right-on for a quiet night in or a wild night out.

You may have an answer to the question: who is Mike Jones? Here is the answer to the question, “who is James Beer?” He was born and bred on the front range of Colorado in a town called Boulder. His next stop, Boston.

Today, James keeps musical criminals humble from his perch in Brooklyn. This year was a big year. Not only did “Oh Well” drop, as you know, but he clued the world in on a hot release of a full-length album Like a Firefly.

From his lad days until today, James has always taken a DIY approach to making music. Basement studios, late-night sessions, and even later-night Tecate runs describe the environs which produced these titillating tracks.