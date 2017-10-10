LISTEN: The Sound of Ghosts premieres new single 'Train to Nowhere'

Introducing The Sound of Ghosts, a Los Angeles based Americana roots band. The five-piece musical collective have crafted an experience to say the least, with their distinct compositions and multitude of sounds. Combining traditional roots music, folk-filled melodies and good old fashioned rock’n’roll, The Sound of Ghosts have accomplished their own dynamic take on Americana.

The Sound of Ghosts are James Orbison (vocals, bass), Anna Orbison (vocals, ukulele), Ernesto Rivas (lead guitar), Phoebe Silva (fiddle) and Jon Sarna (drums). Together, the five-piece have crossed the bridges of standard Americana and created a body of new music that is diverse and heartfelt.

‘Train to Nowhere’ is off of their upcoming debut release entitled Delivery and Departure. The single features driving guitars, catchy hooks and the band’s signature style of a story-telling narrative. Singer Anna Orbison explains, “This song is a perfect mix of what we do best” and this is evident through the use of prominent string instruments, loud brass and cascading harmonies. If this song doesn’t make you want to get up and dance, then I don’t know what will.

LISTEN TO ‘TRAIN TO NOWHERE’ BELOW: