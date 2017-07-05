Listen to the Whispers

When I was little (age 6 or 7), I was lucky enough to live within a couple of miles from my grandparents. At the end of our driveway, go left for a half mile on a paved highway and take another left for two miles of gravel road to get there. I’m not sure if I had permission or not, but I would take off on my bike with it’s banana seat and wire basket and ride my way there. I don’t recall other cars, bikes or people along the way, just open road, sunshine and the excitement to get to my grandparents house. Independence. Wind in my hair. Nervous freedom. I was so young. Likely not acceptable in today’s world, but at the time life was very easy, living along the country side of Mitchell, South Dakota. Even though I didn’t realize it at the time, I was already listening to the whispers.

As I would ride through the countryside and get closer to their house, this massive willow tree would get closer and closer. As I rode down their driveway, the willow stood tall and proud alongside their house, in protection. I would kick down my bike against the willow, as I ran in to see my grandma, screaming joy and slamming the screen door as I flew in the house wondering what yummy treat she had for me.

These memories had such an impact on me that a few years ago, my amazing husband surprised me and planted a willow tree at our new house (picture attached). He knew how much my grandmother had meant to me. He also knew how connected I felt to her willow tree. My willow tree has grown so much in its few short years and stands visibly in our back yard. Often on weekend mornings, I sit in my porch staring at her with a cup of hot tea. My grandma is often on my mind and I firmly believe that she sits with me in these quiet moments.

Life has a funny way sometimes of jolting us into perspective. In meditation today, my grandma came to me. She was showing me the willow that used to stand as an anchor to her homestead. She was standing in the middle of it, wrapped in its loving branches, lifting her up as she reached her arms (the gently swaying branches) out to me. She was the willow tree. Her limbs intermingling with the bending branches and ever so gracefully flowing with the wind. She was so peaceful and I remember an overwhelming feeling of love and pride as I watched her so fiercely stand strong and yet move so gracefully, looking at me with such unconditional love in her eyes.

My heart exploded as I ran to her, she wrapped me in her sweet arms and whispered gently in my ear. “I am always with you.” In that moment, I was sitting in my porch. I was watching the willow that is growing in our back yard. I saw myself in the same vision, wrapped in the branches of the willow tree, just like she was. But it was me and it was in my own back yard, not her house.

I was watching myself within my own willow tree in my own back yard. My hair, arms and legs flowing back and forth in the wind with the branches. We were flowing and growing together. Sometimes in perfect flow, sometimes in awkward growth. My grandmother was smiling at me so peacefully. I felt like I could touch her precious, glowing face.

Me and my willow tree, we continue to grow together. Piece by piece, bit by bit, we grow. Leaf by leaf. Branch by branch. We grow into what we become. Based on our environment. Based on our choices. Perfectly imperfect. It’s so important to listen to the whispers. It’s how we grow. Mediation allows me to get quiet and I am so grateful for the lessons that come in the quiet.

Get curious. Find connection. Be open and grow big! There is so much to learn when you allow yourself to live heart wide open. There are only ever two choices in each moment. Love or fear. When you chose love over fear, growth and transformation happen. My grandma is whispering loudly lately. She continues to nudge. To gently push. She shows me signs and keeps me moving.