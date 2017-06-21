Listen To This Star-Studded 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' Cover For Grenfell Tower

The record industry has banded together to release a gorgeous cover of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to raise money for those impacted by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Simon Cowell organized the cover of the classic 1970 Simon and Garfunkel song, gathering more than 50 artists to take part in the project. Proceeds from the single, which is available on iTunes, will go toward The London Community Foundation.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

The artists who you’ll hear on the track include:

5 After Midnight

Angel

Anne-Marie

Bastille

Brian May – Queen

Carl Barât – The Libertines

Craig David

Deno

Donae’o

Dua Lipa

Ella Eyre

Ella Henderson

Emeli Sandé

Fleur East

Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell

Geri Halliwell

Gregory Porter

James Arthur

James Blunt

Jessie J

Jessie Ware

John Newman

Jon McClure – Reverend and the Makers

Jorja Smith

Kelly Jones – Stereophonics

Labrinth

Leona Lewis

Liam Payne

London Community Gospel Choir

Louis Tomlinson

Louisa Johnson

Matt Goss

Matt Terry

Mr Eazi

Nathan Sykes

Nile Rodgers

Omar

Paloma Faith

Pixie Lott

Ray BLK

RAYE

Rita Ora

Robbie Williams

Shakka

Shane Filan

Stormzy

The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend)

Tokio Myers

Tom Grennan

Tony Hadley

Tulisa

WSTRN

In addition to those artists, there was a 300-strong choir involved in the cover composed of local residents and survivors from the fire.

The choir was led by Gareth Malone, who told The Sun that “seeing how emotional the local residents became while singing was really moving.”

“Some of them actually lived in Grenfell Tower. Their homes have been destroyed. It’s very raw for a lot of them.”

As well as buying the single, we hope people can support those affected by the Grenfell fire by donating. https://t.co/071cWmDNs1 — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 20, 2017