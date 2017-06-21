Listen To This Star-Studded 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' Cover For Grenfell Tower

The record industry has banded together to release a gorgeous cover of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to raise money for those impacted by the Grenfell Tower fire.
Simon Cowell organized the cover of the classic 1970 Simon and Garfunkel song, gathering more than 50 artists to take part in the project. Proceeds from the single, which is available on iTunes, will go toward The London Community Foundation.
The artists who you’ll hear on the track include:
5 After Midnight
Angel
Anne-Marie
Bastille
Brian May – Queen
Carl Barât – The Libertines
Craig David
Deno
Donae’o
Dua Lipa
Ella Eyre
Ella Henderson
Emeli Sandé
Fleur East
Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell
Geri Halliwell
Gregory Porter
James Arthur
James Blunt
Jessie J
Jessie Ware
John Newman
Jon McClure – Reverend and the Makers
Jorja Smith
Kelly Jones – Stereophonics
Labrinth
Leona Lewis
Liam Payne
London Community Gospel Choir
Louis Tomlinson
Louisa Johnson
Matt Goss
Matt Terry
Mr Eazi
Nathan Sykes
Nile Rodgers
Omar
Paloma Faith
Pixie Lott
Ray BLK
RAYE
Rita Ora
Robbie Williams
Shakka
Shane Filan
Stormzy
The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend)
Tokio Myers
Tom Grennan
Tony Hadley
Tulisa
WSTRN
In addition to those artists, there was a 300-strong choir involved in the cover composed of local residents and survivors from the fire.
The choir was led by Gareth Malone, who told The Sun that “seeing how emotional the local residents became while singing was really moving.”
“Some of them actually lived in Grenfell Tower. Their homes have been destroyed. It’s very raw for a lot of them.”
You can download the song on iTunes or stream it on Spotify, but you can also make donations to The London Community Foundation directly on artistsforgrenfell.com.
