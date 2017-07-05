Listen Up! It's Totally Worth it!

Researchers at Harvard University have found that human beings just love to talk about themselves. They have even figured out that most people dedicate about 40% of their speech to communicating their personal views. When researchers scanned the brains of the subjects being studied, they noted that the area a person experiences physical pleasure was engaged when the subjects talked about their personal opinions, their experiences and their needs. In fact, the study concluded, most people would be willing to pay to be able to share their ideas ... as the old saying goes "a penny for your thoughts"!

Let's be honest – we all know that it’s true and we don't really need Harvard to confirm that we’re our own favorite subjects of conversation. Just open Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or any other social media platform and you’ll see that the vast majority of posts are written by people about themselves. Clearly, people post their own sentiments and experiences because it makes them feel good.

What is fascinating, however, is how these findings relate to the concept of the “elevator pitch,” where a person has about a minute to promote their product, idea, or institution to a listener or interviewer. This means that there’s a mere sixty seconds to communicate a person’s or product’s value, quality and virtue, hopefully to make a sale or get the job. Ideally, the way to prepare would be to listen to the customer, to the interviewer, and to the donor, and then craft the pitch based on their input.

In this scenario, these would be the basic steps of a successful interview:

1) Hear the interviewer out while listening for context clues of what they may be interested in hearing about.

2) Respond as per the direction in which the interviewer pointed you, and be as succinct as possible.

3) Once again, let the interviewer respond while listening carefully to their interests and concerns.

4) Repeat steps 1 - 3 until you “close the deal”!

In truth, these research “discoveries” have been part of the Jewish tradition for thousands of years.

The Mishna, our oral tradition, teaches: "Who is honored? One who honors others." Simply understood, this means that it is an honorable thing to honor others. However, upon further reflection, the Mishna is teaching us a more profound lesson. If you want to be honored by others, honor them. If you want to be listened to by others, then listen to them. If you want to deal respectfully with others in business or in relationships, respect them by providing a platform to share and communicate what's on their mind. Whatever your goal, you will ultimately make the sale, acquire the friend, and hopefully even get the job.

The Talmud adds to the Mishna and teaches that speech is worth one coin, and silence two coins. Again, the simple explanation is that this means it is preferable to remain silent if you have nothing smart to say. But on further examination, the Talmud is actually teaching us the secret of success. For every word that you say to someone, allow them to say two words. This will endear you to everybody you interact with.

And while this seems like a relatively simple formula to follow, it is actually extremely difficult. This is because we get such an awesome endorphin rush when we talk about ourselves. Often this rush is so fleetingly satisfying that we lose sight of the larger picture and settle for a cheaper fix of personal expression while neglecting to listen to others, which could potentially have yielded a more lucrative and enduring interaction.

After reading this research and contemplating its application, I appreciated its relevance in the life of a rabbi. People often reach out to me for counsel in dealing with a difficult predicament. A few days later, they sit down across the desk from me and begin talking. For as much as an hour straight, they talk nonstop, pausing only to wipe a tear, take a breath, or just to let their words sink in. I respond by listening, nodding and clucking in commiseration. In many cases, I don’t even have a chance to offer any suggestions or direction before they get up and thank me profusely for the advice and the guidance. And then they are gone, just as simple as that! As for me, I sit there in my chair, baffled by what has just transpired. I have not uttered a word of real counsel, yet they walk out feeling so much better.

What was that really about? I now realize that sometimes all that is needed is the opportunity for a person to share their struggles and challenges. Once they were able to express themselves, they immediately felt better and were ready to move on.