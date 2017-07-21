"Little Boffins" - Children's Learning with Fun!

"Anatomic Andy and Anna" - Little Boffins

The power of learning and the wonders of knowledge know no bounds. They transcend the limits of time and space and traverse distances beyond the human imagination. This stands even more true particularly when it comes to children; the torch bearers of humanity’s future and the carriers of our dreams.

Recently, I came across a revolutionary children’s educational toy company based out of England. The amazing new start-up aspires to create fun and interactive toys which facilitate learning in a powerfully educational way.

The company is called Little Boffins, and I had an insightfully wonderful chat with its Founder and CEO Ms. Tahira Mian; a mother, a wife and a passionate entrepreneur.

I asked her what was the fundamental inspiration and vision behind her concept.

“We wanted an approach to toy making that allows kids to directly engage in powerful learning through personalized and educational play that improves their social skills, enhances cognitive development and refines emotional depth”, reveals Tahira.

Having nieces and nephews of my own, I can understand the need for an organic, personalized and educational mode of learning when it comes to children. In the internet age of today, it seems like children can easily get caught up in the entertainment gratification that comes with tablets and mobile phones. This detachment from the real world and actionable knowledge hampers their cognitive, emotional and motor development in many ways.

Having recently launched a crowdfunding campaign for its very first product, ‘Anatomic Andy and Anna’ - fun, cool, playful and educational STEM dolls with removable organs, Little Boffins aspires to enable children in learning about the functioning of the human body through knowledge on vital organs and related biology.

Removable organs facilitate learning in fun and exciting way.

Curious, I asked as to how the dolls work?

“The dolls come complete with outfits and accessories. They look like regular dolls, but once undressed, their torsos open to expose the body’s internal organs”, emphasizes Tahira passionately.

What I found really fascinating is that children can explore and discover the working parts of the human body through immersive play and interaction. They can expand their vocabulary as they learn organ names and where they are located inside the body – and most importantly, gain a deeper understanding of their functions from an anatomical and biological viewpoint.

Instructions included with box. Easy and intuitive education for kids.

But how is all this relevant, given the landscape of our world today?

Tahira chimes in, “the reality is that our children live today in a world turbo-charged with loud social media news feeds, Hollywood blockbusters, flashy music videos and constant bombardment of negative imagery, sounds and narratives”.

Well said, and I couldn’t agree more with Tahira. One of the biggest challenges for parents today is making sure that their children have an education that is going to help them throughout the progression of their lives. I personally see it with some of my close copywriting clients and mentorship students.

As a stay-at-home mom who home-schools her children, Tahira has always placed a firm emphasis on her children’s emotional, mental, social and real-world development from an educational standpoint.

“By incorporating the removable organs into a doll, children can now learn about the human body and its anatomy through play! Additionally, with the organs inside the human doll, we were able to humanize the anatomical models”, indulges Tahira with a glint in her eyes.

This change is imporant as children immediately realize that this is what exists inside their very own bodies – thus fuelling excitement, curiosity and a passion for learning more about their own selves.

So where does Little Boffins go from here? What’s the long-term vision?

“Our vision is to create a fun and exciting approach to effective learning for children through educational toys that facilitate play whilst inculcating knowledge. Children are our future; their minds are like sponges, easily able to grasp and hold on to newly taught information”, smiles and proudly asserts Tahira.