Little Leaguer Hits A Ruthian Blast That You Must See To Believe

You’re gonna need a bigger ballpark.

Jayce Blalock, 13, made a mockery of youth baseball stadium dimensions on Sunday in the Little League Baseball Southeast Regional Tournament, along the path to the Little League World Series.

Blalock, of Grantville, Georgia, launched a ball into orbit for a grand slam to lead Georgia to a 14-2 victory over South Carolina, The Washington Post noted.

"They said he could hit it into the trees ..."



You were saying? #LLWS pic.twitter.com/QcWJnimLnV — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 6, 2017

And he made the announcers look like soothsayers.

Just as the broadcasters noted how amazing it would be if Blalock hit it into the trees, the Little Leaguer pounced on a pitch that soared so far over the wall that it was, well, ridiculous, For The Win noted.

“It’s in the trees,” one announcer said.