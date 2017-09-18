Live Concert Video Premiere: “In The Field” – Shimmering Dream Pop From Ephrata

This is Seattle’s Ephrata. Ephrata is releasing a new music video highlighting ten live-recorded songs, called “In The Field.” At the same time, Ephrata will release their self-titled album, slated to drop September 22. The live recordings were filmed and recorded at Skadi von Reis’ family home on Bainbridge Island, Washington. Directed by Gabriel Gonda, the video was engineered and mixed by Brady Hall.

Ephrata is made up of Brady Hall on guitar, synth and vocals; Skadi von Reis on guitar and vocals; Jules Jones on bass and vocals; and Ben Bromage sits in the pocket. Stylistically, Ephrata is best described as shoegaze dream pop, blending luxuriant, thickly layered wistful vocal harmonies and blurry guitars into gleaming washed melodies rife with lyrics dispensing murky perspectives.

The first live video is “Where Have You Gone.” The melody is lush with a new wave dream pop feel, accentuated by the lush guitars weaving a shimmering rich texture. The dense vocal harmonies provide a luminous mist of sonority. “Odds” begins with new wave spangling guitars, synth and solid groove. The melody emanates the flavor of The Cranberries, but more sonic texture and heavier colors. Even the vocal harmonies, though more compact and viscous, call forth memories of The Cranberries.

“What Is Mine” exudes a dream pop melody rife with reflective vocal harmonies streaming forth like filaments of pink cotton candy. Hall’s guitar solo simmers with a muted wail that’s poignantly piercing. “1000 Things” combines punk and dream pop elements into a galloping melody riding a wall of glistening guitars. The singularly imaginative vocal harmonies provide a proximate veneer of visible voices emanating an ozone layer of residual energy. “Evil Twin” amalgamates old school bubble gum pop and dream pop into a sensory melody of pungent flavors and colorful harmonies.

Photo Credit: Brady Hall

“Sun Scenario” flows with an element of art-rock infused with the wavering pulsations of ambient music. The overall effect is a rippling dreamy sensation of falling through cosmic vistas accompanied by a choir of angels. “Fanning That Flame” starts off with a thrumming guitar and transitions to a dense melody heavy with blurred guitars and an emergent synth. Elements of metal, progressive rock and dream pop provide a dexterously pulverizing ripe flavor that’s very affecting.

“Waking Storm” rides rampaging, fuzzy guitars set in a dream pop melody, as ethereal vocal harmonies float overhead, providing the feeling of incessant rain falling amidst a raging tempest. “Breakers” begins with a rock metal guitar intro, grinding and squealing, and then transitions to a substantial dream pop/rock melody chock-full of fuzzy carnal guitars. The heavyweight guitars contrast with the pale, almost spectral harmonies of the voices undulating overhead.

“Bones Are Stars” delivers a soothing, sparkling dream pop melody replete with twinkling guitars and sublime vocal harmonies perched buoyantly above, as if resting on the notes of the guitars. This might be my favorite song because of its measured, serene exhalation of sonic beauty.

The ten live videos making up “In The Field” certainly have it going on! Contagious, flowing melodies driven by walls of shimmering guitars, along with iridescent, vibrant harmonies, often pale as ghosts, provide delicious music that’s simultaneously opaque and translucent. Ephrata’s music is sick (as in amazing). I can’t wait for their album to drop in only a few more days!

Find out more about Ephrata here and here.