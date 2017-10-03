Live & Dangerous: Austin City Limits 2017

Austin’s second biggest (and much more laid back) music festival, Austin City Limits, is right around the corner! The two weekend festival kicks off in Austin’s beautiful Zilker Park this weekend from 10/6-10/8, and will wrap up with weekend two from 10/13-10/15.

ACL boasts a strong lineup this year, featuring big names like the Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The Killers – as well as a thorough roster of up and comers. Here are our top 3 emerging acts to watch!

WHO: Louis the Child

WHEN: Sunday, October 8th + 15th @ 5:15pm

WHERE: Barton Springs Stage

WHY: Chicago-based music duo Louis the Child know a thing or two about pop music – they co-wrote the drop for the massive Chainsmoker’s hit “Closer”, and their music has even been endorsed by Taylor Swift. But they aren’t your typical Top 40 EDM act. Louis the Child’s take on electro-pop is savvy and relaxing – full of interesting tempo changes and vocal twists. Don’t underestimate their energy though – their shows are still quite the party. Their live set is a must see at Austin City Limits this year.

WHO: The Lemon Twigs

WHEN: Friday, October 6th + 13th @ 3:15pm

WHERE: Miller Lite Stage

WHY: The Lemon Twigs consists of brothers/singers Brian and Michael D’Addario, and their longtime friends Megan Zeankowski and Danny Ayala. Hailing from Long Island, the group met and formed the band while in high school. The Lemon Twigs have a distinctive take on indie rock, incorporating retro grooves with wild riffs, and even a bit of musical theater. Their theater influence is even more apparent in their live gigs, with band members performing impressive dance moves with the panache of an early 70’s glam rock band. Their new EP, Brothers of Destruction, was just released just last month – so expect to hear some great new tunes during their set at ACL this year.

WHO: Ásgeir

WHEN: Saturday, October 7th @ 12:15pm

WHERE: American Express Stage