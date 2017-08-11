Live & Dangerous: Made in America Festival 2017

The Budweiser Made in America Festival, otherwise known as Jay-Z’s festival, is a socially conscious, home grown festival that descends on Philadelphia from September 2nd – 3rd this year. The festival aims to bring an attitude of free spirit and social issues together in one place, all to the beat of some incredible music. There is no doubt that this years festival will carry a spirit of change in the air, as music fans demonstrate their social activism in new and creative ways as a response to the current political climate. And Jay-Z and his team have made it their mission to infuse this year’s event with as much passion as the fans bring, while treating festival-goers to some of the best hip-hop, EDM, and rock acts on the scene right now – including incredible headliners like J.Cole, Solange and Jay-Z himself. Here are 3 emerging artists playing the festival that we think are worth checking out.

WHO: Marian Hill

WHEN: September 2nd&3rd, 2017

WHERE: Philadelphia, PA (Benjamin Franklin Parkway)

WHY: Philly-born indie-electro-pop duo Marian Hill are having a pretty good year. They had a big break in March with a feature in an Apple iPhone TV commercial (that led to Rolling Stone declaring the band, “The Most Shazamed Band in America”) - and the single featured in that spot, “Down”, has racked up over 82 million streams on Spotify to date. The rest of Marian Hill’s debut album is just as hypnotic and fun as the single – and you can feel the natural chemistry between band members Jeremy Lloyd’s production and Samantha Gongol’s vocals. The pair have been making music together since highschool, and their bond is electric live – making Marian Hill’s shows infectiously fun to let loose at and enjoy. Don’t miss their Philly homecoming @ Made in America this year, where Marian Hill are sure to bring their A-game.

WHO: Jorja Smith

WHY: Budding UK songstress Jorja Smith has only been releasing music for about a year, but her soulful, jazzy style has already caught the ear of influencers like BBC Radio One and Drake (who she also supported on tour). The 20-year-old’s music combines beautiful melodies and sultry vocals with lyrics that address social issues – with themes ranging from women’s equality to police injustice. Jorja’s a poignant and topical artist with the chops to back up all the hype surrounding her music, and we can’t wait to hear more from this stunning young artist.

WHO: Stormzy

