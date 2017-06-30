Live & Dangerous: Pitchfork Music Festival 2017

Pitchfork’s annual music festival is set to kick off this year on July 14th in Chicago’s Union Park. The one-weekend only festival (July 14th-17th) brings the best in alternative music to the city, and is much less chaotic than some of Chicago’s other festivals. This year’s event has a unique program presented by Solange’s label/arts platform, Saint Heron, which will feature an onsite art installation, film screening, artist talks, late night jazz jam sessions, and more. And the lineup is stellar as usual, with legendary acts like LCD Soundsystem, A Tribe Called Quest and the Avalanches all set to headline. We are all about fresh emerging artists though – so here are our 3 picks for the most exciting newcomers worth seeing @ Pitchfork next month.

WHO: Cherry Glazerr

WHEN: Saturday, July 15th @ 2:45pm

WHERE: Blue Stage

WHY: LA rockers Cherry Glazerr may only be in their late teens/early twenties, but they have already cultivated a sound well beyond their years. Named the beloved KCRW reporter (Chery Glaser), the band is helmed by singer/guitarist Clementine Creevy, who also serves as a muse for luxury fashion brand Saint Laurent and has even appeared in the popular Amazon show, Transparent. But it’s her work with the band that really showcases her talent – Cherry Glazerr brandishes a rare brand of rock which balances nuanced emotion with some heavy hitting guitar licks and serious skill. The result is an energetic, unique sound that has been turning heads in the industry this year. Don’t miss Cherry Glazerr when they rock out at Pitchfork this year.

WHO: Hamilton Leithauser

WHEN: Sunday, July 16th @ 4:15pm

WHERE: Green Stage

WHY: You may recognize the unique vocals on the new Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam record – probably because Leithauser is a former lead singer of indie-pop darlings The Walkmen. Leithauser has been making solo music since 2014, but had a big break last year after the release of a collaborative album with Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batmanlij, entitled I Had a Dream You Were Mine. The album earned widespread acclaim for its unique, dreamlike indie pop sound, and the lead single gained some pretty major exposure after being featured in a massive iPhone ad campaign. The towering 6’5” Leithauser has quite a presence onstage, and his live shows are characterized by hilarious banter, dreamy interludes and – of course – some fantastic instrumentation and vocals. He’s a must see at Pitchfork this year!

WHO: Francis and the Lights

WHEN: Saturday, July 15th @ 5:15pm

WHERE: Blue Stage