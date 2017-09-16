Live Review: Adam Ant: Beacon Theatre New York City 9/13/17

Nearly filled to capacity all 2,984 fans flocked to the decadent French Victorian themed Beacon Theater, owned by Madison Square Garden for a musical and visual extravaganza. Following a sold out "Kings of the Wild Frontier" tour, Adam Ant returns to the states with the US Anthems tour, and last night New York was awed by his performance. Skillfully polished, proficiently accomplished, Adam entered the stage with an air of confidence, and passion, looking fit, young and sexier than ever, and managing to completely captivate the congregation, from the embryonic song, "Beat my Guest", to the grand finale, "Physical". A pioneer in the 80's with his landmark album, "Kings of the Wild Frontier", and innovative movie styled videos, Adam carved a path for a genre defiant music, using the drums of the Burundi Beat, unique to only him, and tagged "Antmusic". Thirty five years later he still remains musically relevant playing sold out concerts everywhere he appears, gathering an entirely new generation of fans while managing to still entice those who idolized him at the onset. His artistry remains a phenomena encompassed by his style and attitude, and enhanced by his band who seems to grow stronger and tighter with each tour: Joe Holweger, appeared on stage sporting bluish/ purple tinged hair, holding his bass and doubling on a single drum, from time to time. Adding to his musicality were some strong back-up vocals. The multi- instrumentalist flooded the stage with wild animation, and colorful bass lines.

Will Crewdson, tall and serious is a master guitarist, currently close to being one of the best in the world, as displayed by his solo in "Greta X". Also doubling on the single drum from time to time and singing backup as well, Will is to be commended for his videos on Facebook and his supreme use of social media.

A.P. Leach, the newest member of the band, also plays guitar, and the single drum from time to time, and sings backup as well. A cool new edition, A.P. fits in well with the band, and happens to be the only American born member, originally from Boston.

Andy Woodard, one of the two drummers, and also multi instrumental, has been known to sing some wicked backup vocals, while striking those skins. Although way in the back, and up on a hill, Andy makes his presence known. Jola, the only female, and also a talented drummer, shines in the back with her creative costumes and frantically wonderful hair styles. Her fabulous clothing designs are often accompanied by a matching mask worn throughout the show, adding to her mystic. Her bubbly personality adds to the band's unique and compelling popularity.

Popularity takes on a new dimension when Adam hits the stage. Adorned in an Adam-fashioned leather jacket, tightly fitted leather pants, and tall black boots, vivaciously moving about, and fervidly, enthusiastically singing each song with his whole heart. His effervescent animation hypnotizes the fans and bedazzles their sensibility. There was a great joy and happiness encircling that arena, a feeling of sharing and purpose so needed in today's climate. Song after song, "It's A Sin", "Puss n' Boots", "Apollo 9", "Goody Two Shoes", "Kings of the Wild Frontier", "Desperate But Not Serious", "Prince Charming", they just kept coming, all the favorites, memories for some, a new experience for others.

The dedicated fan base, traveled from all over New York, Pennsylvania, Montreal, Toronto, and even many arrived from the U.K., after already seeing the sold out British tour. It doesn't end here. There is still time to purchase tickets for some of the shows, but time is running out, as the next stop is Australia and New Zealand. The end of the year will be completed in London at the Roundhouse on December 21st.

For a list of tour dates:

antmusicoffical on Facebook