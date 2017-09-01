Live the Change (Love & Politics)

The role of a good, impartial, fair and just journalist is to carefully listen and critically question people & citizens about the current State of the Art of their countries, what they think of national events and ask them to provide some solutions ( and hopes) for the fair continuation of the activities within their regions.

Now, the journalist sometimes, like Sherlock Holmes, the fictional private detective of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, falls in love with some people, because their stories appeal so powerful, hopeful and inspiring that the journalist’s pen gets moving and, impulsively & passionately, cannot stop writing, feeling the urge to share these messages to as many readers and listeners as possible, to inspire and infuse positivity, resilience, hope and change for the future.

The Irene Adler of the journalist, lover of Sherlock Holmes, can be an excellent story teller, because she just knows how to seduce and convince you, or she can be speaking right from the heart, because she actually and genuinely means what she says, and she wants to share it because she just wishes to inform you, with no special interest.

@Sherlock Holmes movie (2009)

Now, in the first scenario, the seducer has no long life, because lies will come up and Sherlock Holmes, like an excellent detective, will discover them soon enough and thus move on to the next case. In the second scenario, if the Heart truly speaks, the long term results will blossom, and Sherlock & Irene will surely get along and continue the journey together.

With this little image of Sherlock & Irene, bouncing back to normal & regular daily life, rush will not lead to anything productive. Instead, it will create expectations & tensions on the present. If, instead, the journalist-detective has the patience to wait, to evaluate, to listen, to ask, to share, discuss and exchange ideas with people, citizens, research and dig inside a topic, while following current news and events, feelings of people & accompanying the regular flows of ideas, news and happenings, the journalist will be able to spot the long-term benefits of a particular situation.

It cannot be good today ( short-term) but it can be better tomorrow ( future forward-looking). I can be bad today, the economy is not going well as I would expect, but if i wait, and in the meantime I continue to work, follow the news and understand the context and the dynamics of a country, it can change for the better.

Change for the better is what matters after all. Many times we are not able to fully grasp the meaning of a particular situation, but, as detectives, we shall have some time to sit on the sofa, with a relaxing cup of tea, watch and listen to the news on TV with an observant eye and ear. Without any judgement, without any thoughts. Just observing and listening. Stopping the mind for a moment.

Connecting dots is always difficult, but with an open mind and heart, we will understand that all points connect at some point and we will understand most of the human situations after all (as humans, we should be able to understand humanly situations and conditions). We should be able to understand what we create on this Earth.

What we need, in order to understand humanly situations, is only Time, and the ability to adapt and be flexible. All the rest comes, with no worries.

Therefore, when you understand a situation and you know what is happening around, you can push for what you wish, as long as it is fair, just within the society, and it lies deep in your heart. I sincerely and only believe in one thing. If you push it because you heart tells you and because you love it, and as long as it does not hurt anybody, you should go ahead and do it. Dream it until it becomes Real. Remember the fear of non-humanly happenings ( perhaps people would never know your reasoning & decisions, but the force- religion-”non humanly explainable” happenings will show you are in the correct & just path) and the Respect towards People, human beings exactly just like you, and then Dream, Dream, Dream . Make your Life a Dream, a Plan in Action, an Action Movie, where all the discoveries you can possibly find are all and only within yourself.

@HappytoInspire

Like the journalist inside you, or Sherlock Holmes, or the philosopher of Know Thyself Socrates, Change happens when you are ready to make it happen. For all the external happenings, do not rush, remember the sofa & the tea, take your time, evaluate, ask and then take action. The World will wait for you. Hakuna Mata. Do not worry

Nosce Te Ipsum, Facebook: Joyful by Design