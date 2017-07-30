Live your life in your own way. Nobody can say anything about you. Whatsoever people say is about themselves” There’s a story of Julius Caesar where he once got into the enemy island, he got all the ships that he used to enter the island to be destroyed. There was only one way for all of his army to get out of that island. It was to win the war, no matter what. This great general understood the concept of never giving up. It is very important to burn all the bridges and move ahead if we are to get somewhere we never have been to. So, like Churchill said, Never give up. Create your vision. Feel your dream from the inner heart. Built your dream, create your own ideas, set your goal, and be action oriented. When you do that, this world will be yours. You will love it, everything whatever you have. Whatever you are doing , whatever you are thinking. President Obama Says, “Americans… still believe in an America where anything’s possible – they just don’t think their leaders do”. Be aware with your negative friends and negative minded people, and society. Leave them. Say Goodbye. Create your own way. If you don’t like something, don’t do it. If you don’t like somebody don’t follow them. Always trust yourself. Judge by yourself not by others. Judge by your own spiritual heart. Don’t compare yourself with other people because we all are different. We came from different situation. Accept yourself because you are perfectly good. If opportunity doesn’t knock your door, built your dream. If you are creative, opportunities knock your door. Always be positive. Nobody knows what’s going to happen tomorrow. Be optimistic and thankful. In our life, every second is precious, be up to date in your life. Push hard to achieve your goal. Many people think about failure before success. Don’t think too much about the result. Don’t think too much about failure. Failure vibration makes you fail. If you want to be success think about victory. Only victory makes a history. Where there is shadow there is light. Failure is also a way to learn again and way to be successful. Never say I can’t do this, I can’t do that. Say – I can do everything. This is your world. Try, try and try. Positive things happen to positive people. Different situations bring different changes in our life. Whatever you do, do your best and love it. When you do something definitely, you will get something, please never ever give up. So always don’t stop effort until your victory makes a history. Who are you? Where did you come from? Where are you going? What you are thinking? A most important thing is what is your dream? What do you really want? What are you doing to achieve it? Well different people do different things. Many people are repeating same thing day by day and one generation to another generation producing the same results. If you don’t like something, don’t do it. If you don’t like somebody don’t follow them. If you feel uncomfortable with somebody, ignore them. Always trust yourself. Create your own version of your happy life. Believe in yourself, write down your dreams. Desire makes a man. Many people think about Job but few people think about the advantage and the disadvantage of being unemployed. If you are unemployed, don’t worry, nothing happens overnight. There are many advantages, let’s talk about that, if you are unemployed, you don’t need to get up early in the morning and go to work in rush hour. We can enjoy leisure life, read newspaper, magazines, meet relatives, and hang out with friends and so on. Time and tides never wait for any men. Each opportunity has its own value. You have to properly utilize on time. If you waste your time, you will miss it, that time never comes always. If you waste your valuable time, definitely you are wasting your life. You must grab at the opportunity at the proper time. Don’t postpone anything for the future. The Future is future. Tomorrow is tomorrow, it never comes. Success always depends on the proper use of valuable time. If you have a big dream, you must utilize and realize your passion from your inner heart. If you ignore the valuable time and golden opportunity. Life has definitely led to failures. If you do not do any work on proper time, you can only regret in future. We cannot correct our errors easily when the time is over. Great singer Bob Marley says, “Life is one big road with lots of signs. So when you riding through the ruts, don’t complicate your mind. Flee from hate, mischief and jealousy. Don’t bury your thoughts; put your vision to reality. Wake Up and Live!” We are human being cannot control the time which has its own course and speed. Some people say, Life is beautiful and some people say, life is ugly, life is long, and life is short. Whatever, they all are illusions. Life is not as what we think. The main important thing is spend your life in the right track. Don’t waste your time even every single second. What is failure? Nobody can success after success. Failure is the way to start again. Failure is never final. Let’s discuss about the major causes of failure. Lack of purpose in life, many people is doing soothing but they don’t know what they are doing. What is the purpose of life? They don’t know what they are doing? Day by day repeating same thing. Lack of self-motivation, Illiteracy, Wrong decision, Not Knowing What They Want, Poor language skills, Lack of enthusiasm, Dishonesty, Lack of money, Guessing habits, Lack of ability, late night sleep, Giving Up, Not Doing What They Knows. Think about it. Where you are? Judge by yourself and always listen your own heart. figure out the solution, where is problem Therese is solution. Success and achievement, they may glorify your life. It makes you feel so proud yourself.