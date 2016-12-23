Sales Of Livestock Antibiotics Are Still Growing

Even as scientists sound the alarm that overusing antibiotics on farms is contributing to the spread of antibiotic-resistant superbugs, sales continue to rise.

According to new data released by the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, the sale of antimicrobial drugs approved for food-producing animals rose an additional 1 percent between 2014 and 2015.

This is tied for the lowest annual sales increase since 2009, the FDA noted, but drug sales are still up 24 percent overall since that year. Sales of antibiotics considered medically important to humans grew 26 percent over the same period.

The increase comes despite the FDA’s recent efforts to urge the agricultural industry to voluntarily phase out its “sub-therapeutic” use of antibiotics for livestock, typically used to plump up animals and prevent disease rather than to treat illnesses. All told, agriculture is responsible for about 70 percent of the nation’s total antibiotics sales.

Researchers believe the widespread use of antibiotics on livestock is putting humans at risk of “superbugs” ― like a rare antibiotic-resistant gene that Ohio State University researchers identified at a U.S. pig farm in a study published earlier this month.