Livin’ the Happy Life

“C’mon get happy!” Sure, the Partridge family was onto something with this little ditty. I just wish they could’ve been a little more specific. I mean, who doesn’t want to “get happy?” It’s the “how” part that leaves most of scratching our heads, silently wishing Shirley, Danny and the whole cheery crew would cut the crap-ola and get real!

Well, before you start sinking into 70’s-sitcom-induced cynicism, consider the possibility that feeling more fulfilled and content may not be as complicated as you think. In fact, here are a few “get happy” tips that helped me find my way, right when I thought I’d missed the happiness bus for good. Check them out…or, better yet, try them out, and let me know what you think.

Stop Putting Conditions on Your Contentment

How many times have you said to yourself something like, “When I (lose this extra weight, meet the man of my dreams, find a better job, etc.) then I’ll be happy.”? Well, I know I’ve said it more times than I care to count, so if you’re guilty as charged, you’re not alone. It’s what I call “when-then” thinking. It’s waiting for just the right thing to happen before we start really living our lives.

And, even when that “thing” does happen, there’s always going to be another “thing” to wait on. You got that great job, but now you want the promotion, and then you’ll be happy. You married your dream spouse, and now you want kids/a big house/a hotter spouse and then you’ll be happy. In other words, by thinking this way, we could spend our whole lives waiting instead of actually living. And, what a waste of a beautiful life that would be.

So, my challenge to you (and to me) is to try and be happy now, with everything you do have, while continuing to strive for what you want to have. Here are some examples:

“When I lose this extra weight, then I’ll start dating.” Why not go out and buy yourself some fabulous new outfits that fit you now, and start putting yourself out there while you’re working on your fitness?

“When my kids are older, then I’ll start my jewelry business.” Hey, how about starting that business now, using any free time you have to write a business plan, do research, or start creating new designs?

We all know the kind of pitfalls we fall into when it comes to “when-then” thinking. And, no matter what you’re holding out for, I’m here to tell you, it’s time to stop waiting and start living.

Say it So

Maybe you’re familiar with the phrase “You are what you say you are.” I not only firmly believe this to be true in my own life, but there’s plenty of research to back it up. Scientists have studied the mind–body connection at length, finding that patients who live longer, have better mental health and stronger social connections are more likely to use positive words to describe themselves and challenging situations.* Unfortunately, the reverse is also true. Studies show that those who speak negatively about themselves and the cards they’ve been dealt tend to show poorer long-term physical and mental health. Plus, they’re no picnic to be around, so it’s no surprise that they also feel more socially isolated and disconnected.

The truth is, it certainly doesn’t take a scientist to see how this works in real life. When you wake up in the morning and say to yourself “Ugh, another boring day at the office,” or look into the mirror and think “Wow, I could make a road map outta these wrinkles,” how do you feel? Better or worse?

Sure, you might be feeling stagnant at your job, or noticing some wrinkles that are beckoning for a little Botox, but complaining about it certainly won’t make it better. So, why not try a new tactic? Rather than feeding into the negative narrative, how about waking up and saying to yourself, “I’m so glad that I have a job while I’m looking for something better,” or “I have a great smile/beautiful eyes/cute nose that’s way more noticeable than a few wrinkles.” I know, it might seem forced at first, but with practice, doing this will switch your thinking from the negative to the positive.

I have also found this works when faced with various challenges throughout the day. Instead of thinking, “I can’t do this,” or “I’ll never finish this in time,” why not replace those thoughts with, “I’m smart. I can figure this out,” or “If I calm down and focus, I can get this done in plenty of time.” After repeating the positive messages to yourself several times (even if you don’t believe them it at first), you will likely start to feel your stress levels go down and your confidence levels rise.

Get Grateful

I know, this isn’t a new concept. Oprah’s been clamoring on about this one forever, not to mention the Buddhist monks, spiritual leaders and philosophical gurus who started this conversation thousands of years ago. But, even though it’s a well-known concept, it bears repeating…and repeating…and re-, well you get the picture.

During good times, being grateful is easy. It’s when we hit a rough patch that our attitude of gratitude takes a serious hit. But, here’s the thing – when life’s challenges kick in, that’s exactly when your gratitude should kick up. Instead of focusing on all the things that are going wrong, be grateful for the things that are going right. And, hey, nothing’s too small. Show gratitude for watching a beautiful sunset, a nice conversation with a friend, witnessing your 7lb. chihuahua let out a loud belch every time she finishes a meal (I swear, every time).

The key to this skill is to practice it daily. Yep, on the good, the bad, and the downright ugly days, take a moment to make a list of things that you’re grateful for. Your list doesn’t need to be long. In fact, sometimes just three or four things will help you switch your focus from “boo-hoo” to “woo-hoo!” The most important thing is to make it a habit. Do it every night before you go to bed, or every morning while you eat breakfast, or every day when you’re in yet another completely unnecessary, totally unproductive work meeting. Trust me, once you start making gratitude a regular thing, you’ll be amazed at how automatic it becomes.

Carry on with Kindness

Sometimes the best mood booster is to boost the mood of someone else. Whether it’s taking time to call your friend to tell her how much you value her friendship, or complimenting your coffee barista on his speedy latte-making skills, you’ll be amazed at how much better you feel by making someone else feel better. Sure, your mind may be filled with thoughts of worry, disappointment, frustration, etc. But, taking a moment to brightening someone else’s day just might send a ray of sunshine into yours as well.

I have a friend who is incredibly positive and upbeat all the time (yeah, I kinda hate/love her too). She has told me that she makes a point of doing at least three acts of kindness a day, no matter how down in the dumps she’s feeling. She emphasizes that these acts don’t have to be grand gestures, or going so overboard that friends start showing up at your door hoping to hear “and YOU get a car.” No, she firmly believes that it’s the little things that can make the biggest difference. A genuine “Thank you” when someone hands you your change, stopping to open the door for a frazzled mom, or telling your new co-worker that she/he is doing a great job. Small, heartfelt gestures that focus on positive human connection can make the biggest impact. Because, at the end of the day, feeling valued and genuinely appreciated by others is really what makes us humans happy.

So, friends, hopefully I’ve given you some “get happy” tips that can help you feel more joy and fulfillment in your lives. Yes, these will require effort, motivation and a lot of practice as you re-train your brain. But, hey, we’ve only get one shot at this life thing. Let’s spend it aboard our own happy bus, making Shirley and the gang proud!