Living and Leading Fully On: The Benefits of Accessing Feminine Power in the Workplace

By Lauren Magrisso and Katie Kinnemeyer

Conventional wisdom on leadership says that competent leaders model the behaviors for their teams to follow. But this is not entirely true. While leaders surely set the tone for the team’s behavior, effective leaders create the conditions for their team’s success. These leaders know that trying to be with everyone at once is just a recipe for exhaustion, and having everyone copy and paste their direct actions limits leveraging the full capability of their team’s potential. By focusing on cultivating the conditions for our teams to apply their specific skill sets and thrive, we’re able to see each expenditure of our energy go further.

Moving from a Modeling mindset to a Conditions mindset has major implications for how leaders act on a daily basis. By taking on certain postures or behaviors, leaders cause their team to enact reciprocal actions. For instance, if a leader wants their team to be more creative and inventive, the leader should create a protected time and space for their team to explore. Conversely, to get their team to act proactively and provide a decisive point of view, the leader should take on the complimentary posture of listening and curiosity. If leaders are not intentional about the postures and behaviors that they exhibit, they may be leading their teams to do the opposite of what they actually want. In our work as creative leadership coaches, we train folks in the benefits of these polarities to supercharge their impact. In our Fully On workshop, we enable leaders to be able to understand their current default behaviors, assess their opportunities for more efficient energy expenditure, and learn new behaviors to realize their full potential.

This awareness and behavior shift is particularly important for innovation efforts. To bring new ideas to the world, we need to oscillate between having a defined problem and exploring unknown territory, between limiting ourselves from distractions and following emergent evidence, between rewarding results and rewarding learning. In other words, this is an oscillation between masculine ways of being and feminine ways of being.

In business however, and in the world at large, the feminine has gotten a bad rap. This is hurting our team’s creative outputs and the company’s bottom line and the fabric of our corporate cultures and our company’s public brand perception. The feminine is not inherently good or bad, just as the masculine isn’t better or worse. The feminine is, however, inherently valuable. At its most basic level, the feminine is defined by qualities of empathy, intuition and creativity.

To perform at its highest power, it is paramount that the masculine and feminine are able to work in counterbalance with each other. In the workings of the world, both the masculine and feminine have to be present for anything to be created. This applies to how you were created. It applies to the creation of all the minerals, plants and animals in the world. And it applies to the creation of ideas, new products and businesses too. Effective 21st century creative leaders understand this, and capitalize on this universal principle in their daily work.

Improving as innovation leaders means we need to be better at dancing between masculine and feminine ways of being. In Fully On, we refer to these as our Creative Power Zones. We have a Masculine Power Zone where we embody and behave assertively, protectively and hierarchically. And we have a Feminine Power Zone where we embody and behave empathically, creatively and collaboratively. This seems obvious and simple enough, but it’s not that easy in practice. We’ve grown up in a masculine-centered worldview where we’ve been conditioned to over-rely on masculine dispositions (no matter which gender you identify as).

While we’re not responsible for creating the climate we grew up in, we can change it now. To step into your full power as an innovative leader, it’s key that you develop the overlooked Creative Power Zone and hone your Masculine Power Zone to better work in partnership with the Feminine counterpart. When we become more adept in acting from our Feminine Power Zone, we become better at integrating diverse points of view to create more robust and relevant offerings, driving results in a climate of uncertainty, and making short-term decisions that improve long-term outcomes. In mastering these new behaviors, visionary leaders leverage their untapped potential, create the conditions for their team’s success and harness their energy outputs most effectively for themselves, their teams and their communities.

Since we’ve spent our whole lives practicing masculine dispositions, playing with and trying on the feminine postures will take time and experimentation. In the Fully On workshop, we take leaders through the definitions and qualities of the Power Zones to help them understand the full potential available to them. We then guide them to understand where they currently act most frequently, and where there may be outages in their efficiency and power. Lastly, we offer new behaviors and practices to ensure leaders know when to step into the appropriate Power Zone to get the result they desire from their team in any given situation.

Being fully on means you can use the complete potential of your internal resources for external challenges. In doing so, you’ll be able to share your most energized, fully powerful self with the world. In mastering the Creativity Zones, we also create a culture where masculine and feminine qualities are valued and thrive. A win-win solution for having our diversity and inclusion efforts drive business results.

—

Katie and Lauren are seasoned innovation consultants who’ve each gone on respective quests to learn about mindsets, skills, and postures for 21st century creative leadership. For Katie, the journey has taken her to yoga and tantra retreats in the Caribbean, to explore shadow work with a witch coach, and to pursue research in neuroscience. Lauren’s inquiry included spending seven days in silence meditating on a tropical island in Thailand, participating in plant medicine ceremonies with shamans in the Amazon rainforest and diving into ancient feminine mythology, amongst others. Together, they’ve compiled what they learned from the far corners of the world — and the depths of the woo woo — and synthesized the insights into a new understanding on creativity and leadership for the corporate world.