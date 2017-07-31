Living and Working Overseas - China and Beyond

Traveling and living abroad is on the tip top of many young professionals and students bucket lists.Thanks to discount websites and credit card miles, airfare is more affordable than ever. Hopping on a plane to anywhere is as easy as clicking a button.

But what about when you arrive at your destination? While there are plenty of countries with costs of living is far cheaper than the United States, there are still plenty of hefty costs that come with traveling and living abroad. You might be asking yourself, how am I going to afford living, food, travel and all the various expenses that add up when living in a foreign country?

Because living abroad has become more and more popular, career, internship and short terms job options have grown exponentially in recent years. Today, I will cover cover a few of the ways you can make money and thrive while working overseas.

Online Careers

With so many companies opting for online business, finding work you can do from anywhere is as easy as searching on Google or one of the many sites dedicated to “remote work”. Business’ looking for remote employees range from small startups to large corporations.

Have a background in fashion or fashion merchandising? Try one of the many, “wardrobe delivery services” like StitchFix or TrunkClub.

Are you a customer service expert? You can find a multitude of customer support and customer success positions on sites like RemoteOk and WeWorkRemotely.

The tech industry is always growing. If you have a background in coding, ux design, graphic design or other similar skills, finding companies that will pay you can to do your work from anywhere is painless.

Overseas Internships

If online work isn’t your thing, and you would rather be interacting with clients or coworkers on a regular basis. There are also many jobs you can do in the countries from which you choose to live. Whether you are just out of college, in college or a young professional, there are a variety of internship programs that you can apply to all over the world. It easy to enjoy working overseas and flourish, with the steady income of overseas internships.

Internships vary from business to business. Some popular internship options relate to business, marketing, language skills and many others. If you’ve just earned your degree or want to learn more about the degree you are working towards all while traveling the world, finding an internship abroad is a great option for you.

Keep in mind, some of countries may require you to have a work visa before starting your new career or internship.

Volunteer

There are many organizations spread around the world who are in need of hard working individuals to volunteer their time in support of their cause. Organizations like the Peace Corps, United Planet, and GoOverseas, are always looking for volunteers around the globe. Typically, these volunteer opportunities are unpaid, however they do cover some living expenses such as room and board. If you desire travel and want to help others along the way, consider seeking out global volunteer opportunities.

Teaching English

There are no shortage of humans all over the globe who want to learn English. If you are a native English speaker, you have the option of teaching English abroad in person or remotely on your computer. For the latter, all you need is an internet connection!

Some ESL (English As A Second Language) programs require that you have a bachelor's degree in English, while others require you simply have a bachelor’s degree and some require no degree it all. I recommend doing your due diligence and researching extensively before applying for any English teaching programs.

Online Freelancing

If you have a valuable skill set like, social media marketing, writing, photography, coding, graphic design, or know a foreign language there are a ton of eager clients willing to pay you for your work. It’s easier than ever to find freelance work. You can use sites like Upwork, Fiverr, Freelancer. You simply create a profile, share a bit about yourself in your bio, clearly state what skills you have to offer, and add a portfolio to show potential clients what you have to offer.

These sites offer clients a database to search for exactly what they need done. As a freelancer, you also have the option to search the database for jobs that match your skillset.